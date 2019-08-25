The Best Nintendo Switch Lite Accessories 2019

The upcoming $199 Nintendo Switch Lite is designed to be played on the go, which means you'll want a few accessories to keep the system safe and charged up while on the road. Fortunately, tons of promising Switch Lite accessories are already available for preorder, from cases and screen protectors built for the Switch Lite's smaller design to play stands that you can use to enjoy the handheld console in tabletop mode.

And you certainly shouldn't be taking Fire Emblem: Three Houses or Super Mario Maker 2 on the road without a microSD card , a pair of headphones and a portable charger . Here are the best Switch Lite accessories for making the most of Nintendo's new dedicated handheld.

Hori Dual USB PlayStand

(Image credit: Hori)

Hori's Dual USB PlayStand solves one of the Switch Lite's biggest problems: the lack of a kickstand for tabletop-mode play. This play stand not only props up your Switch Lite for on-the-go multiplayer, but also packs two USB ports for connecting your Switch controllers of choice. It can also charge your Switch Lite, though you'll have to provide your own AC adapter. The Dual USB PlayStand works with the standard Switch as well.

Anker PowerCore 20100 Nintendo Switch Edition

(Image credit: Anker)

The Switch Lite is designed exclusively to be played on the go, and while the system promises 3 to 7 hours of battery life, you'll need more than that if you want to power through Breath of the Wild on a long flight. The Anker PowerCore 20100 is our favorite portable charger , adding up to 15 hours of extra battery life to the Switch while delivering up to 2.5 full charges. This special branded edition of the 20100 sports a slick Nintendo Switch logo, but it also makes a great charger for your smartphone, tablet or any other USB device.

PDP Switch Deluxe Travel Case Elite Edition

(Image credit: PDP)

You should never take your Switch on the road without a protective case, and PDP's Switch Deluxe Travel Case Elite Edition is one of the most stylish and feature-packed options we've seen at this price. This sleek EVA case includes optional cushions for your Switch Lite (the case also fits a standard Switch), has room for 14 game cartridges and sports a large internal pouch for storing a multitude of accessories. The Elite version of the case bears a subtle Switch logo, while the Pikachu and Poke Ball editions let you show off your Pokemon pride while still looking cool.

SanDisk microSDXC Card for Nintendo Switch

(Image credit: SanDisk)

If you buy your games digitally, your Switch Lite's 32GB of internal storage is going to fill up fast with the wealth of great AAA and indie games available on the eShop. Most microSD cards will work on the Switch Lite, but we recommend SanDisk's microSDXC series for getting the most storage for your buck. You can get 128GB of extra space for about $24, while a whopping 256GB card will run you only about $53. SanDisk's card even comes in a branded Nintendo variation sporting the iconic yellow Super Star.

Hori Duraflexi Protector

(Image credit: Hori)

This flexible TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) case is built to protect your Switch Lite from drops, dirt, and everyday wear and tear, while its clear material won't cover up your system's yellow, turquoise or black design. Hori's officially licensed Duraflexi protective shell will also give your hands some extra grip when you're gaming on the road.

SteelSeries Arctis 3

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

You'll need a gaming headset to get fully immersed in your Switch Lite on the go, and the SteelSeries Arctis 3 is one of the best around in this price range. The $80 Arctis 3 sports one of the most comfortable designs we've put on our ears, with soft fabric ear cups and an auto-adjusting ski-goggle headband that gives you a perfect fit without any fidgeting. The headset's 40mm drivers pump out crisp, bright sound, and its clear mic is perfect for chatting with your Fortnite friends. All of these features are packed into a sleek, unassuming design that you won't mind wearing in public while you binge on your favorite indie games on the go.

amFilm Tempered-Glass Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch

(Image credit: amFilm)

amFilm makes one of the most popular Nintendo Switch screen protectors around, and now the company is bringing that same dependable protection to the Switch Lite. This inexpensive add-on gets you three screen protectors, each of which is 0.3mm thin, scratch- and fingerprint-resistant, and 99.9% transparent to ensure maximum clarity while protecting your Switch Lite's display. You'll also get wet wipes and a cleaning cloth.

Hori Slim Tough Pouch

(Image credit: Hori)

If you want a Switch Lite case that's small and stylish but that will still keep your console safe, the Hori Slim Tough Pouch is a solid option. This no-frills, semihard case is small enough to fit in just about any bag, and it sports internal storage for games and accessories. This case also offers a striking blue color option as well as standard black, perfect for matching your turquoise or black Switch Lite.