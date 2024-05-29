Samsung Galaxy Watch X just leaked — and it could blow away Apple Watch Ultra on battery life

A new Samsung smartwatch is on the way, and so far we’ve heard about a Galaxy Watch 7 and a more premium Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra. But a new rumor claims that the high end model may sport a different name — Samsung Galaxy Watch X.

That’s according to Greek tech site Tech Maniacs at least. The site doesn’t explain why Samsung would be considering the name change, but it sounds like this watch is

designed to compete with more durable wearables like the Apple Watch Ultra 2. So the “Watch X” moniker may be a way to help differentiate this watch from other Samsung Galaxy smartwatches.

Galaxy Watch X features

The site also claims that the watch will be water resistant up to 100 meters and offer up to 100 hours of battery life. The Apple Watch Ultra 2, by comparison, is rated for 36 hours of battery life during normal use and up to 72 hours in low power mode. So Samsung could have a big advantage.

The design is also said to be more “robust," but there’s no elaboration on what that might involve. If the watch is anything like the Apple Watch Ultra we may see more durable materials like titanium and sapphire glass, plus other features suited for outdoor sports and diving.

Past Galaxy Watch Ultra features also claim that the watch may have a larger display, a micro-LED panel, blood sugar monitoring, a larger battery and maybe even support for sleep apnea. On top of that, the new Exynos W940 processor is rumored to offer 50% better efficiency and a 30% performance speed boost compared to older models.

That all makes a lot of sense, and it’s no surprise Samsung might be developing something to rival the Apple Watch Ultra 2. However, I’m not so convinced about this name, because calling the Watch 7 Ultra the Galaxy Watch X doesn’t make a whole lot of sense.

Why Galaxy Watch X and not Watch 7 Ultra?

Most people know that X is 10 in Roman numerals, and has been used that way in tech products over the years — like 2007’s iPhone X. But this isn’t the 10th generation of Galaxy Watch, it's the 7th. So throwing an X onto the name makes likely just means Samsung is going for an X-treme vibe.

You also have to remember that the Apple Watch 10 is expected to arrive later this year, and there’s a chance Apple will refer to it as Apple Watch X. If you were Samsung, and you needed your watch to have a stand-out name the last thing you want to do is potentially pick the same thing as your biggest (and arguably more popular) rival. Especially when yours doesn’t make much sense to begin with.

Rumor has it that Samsung will have the next Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10. That’s where we’re likely to see the next generation of Galaxy Watches, alongside new foldables and maybe even the Samsung Galaxy Ring. For the latest news and updates be sure to check out our Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra hubs.