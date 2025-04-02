Samsung Galaxy S25’s best AI feature just tipped to launch on these older Samsung phones

One of the big new features to arrive on the Galaxy S25 series is the AI-powered Now Brief — a tool that offers a personalized summary of your day. So far this feature is part of the One UI 7 operating system, and only available on the Galaxy S25 lineup — but that might be about to change.

Over on X, @MEMETCAN88 found a setting relating to Now Brief in their Galaxy S24 Ultra — which is running OneUI 7 beta 6. The feature is apparently hidden, but they were able to uncover it with the phone’s activity launcher.

Breaking. Now brief feature is available in s24 series. Oneui 7 beta 6 is also hidden but I've uncovered with activity launcher.@tarunvats33 @SamMobiles @theonecid @UniverseIce pic.twitter.com/uvLoHZOJAuMarch 31, 2025

SamMobile was later able to find the same settings panel on the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 and even the Galaxy S10. Considering the age of the Galaxy S10 smartphone, I can only assume that SamMobile means the Galaxy Tab S10, which was released last year.

What is Now Brief?

(Image credit: Future)

Now Brief is a personalized hub of information, designed to give you tailored updates and info throughout the day — with the content changing depending on what time it is.

So in the morning you’ll get things like sleep information, the day’s weather, breaking news or information about your upcoming commute. So if there’s traffic or significant delays, Now Brief is designed to warn you, and make sure you know to leave early.

The information will change throughout the day, and the evening Brief will do the exact opposite — breaking down your day’s activities and making sure you’re ready to sleep.

Now Brief is able to work across the Samsung mobile ecosystem, accessing relevant apps and learning about your behavior over time. The Now Bar, which lives on the lock screen, will also aid this, displaying priority notifications and time-sensitive information based on what the AI knows of you and your schedule.

When should we expect an official rollout?

(Image credit: Samsung / Ice Universe)

Now Brief doesn’t seem to be functional on older devices right now, so the settings menu is likely just a placeholder for now. However ,the placeholder suggests that the feature should be arriving with the release of One UI 7, which is currently only available on Galaxy S25 devices.

The rollout of One UI 7 to older phones is set to begin on April 7 in the majority of countries, but the U.S. rollout won’t begin until April 10.

The first phones scheduled to get the long-awaited update are the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. In the weeks after that initial rollout, it’s been confirmed that the update will also land on the Galaxy S23 series (including Galaxy S23 FE), Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Tab S10 and Galaxy Tab S9.

So those of you clamoring to try Now Brief out for yourselves, but don’t want to upgrade to the Galaxy S25 series, you probably don’t have that long to wait.