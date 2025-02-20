Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge may have a super light trick up its sleeve with new material
Ceramic and aluminum could be on the way
Samsung is working hard on the Galaxy S25 Edge, a thinner version of its beloved S25 smartphone. Even though we got to see the phone at Samsung Unpacked, we're still missing several pieces of the puzzle, such as the material the new thin phone is made of.
A new report from SamMobile gives us an idea of what materials Samsung will use on its slim, light phone. Instead of glass, Samsung is reportedly using a ceramic material and an aluminum frame (presumably Armor Aluminum) for the Galaxy S25 Edge.
Galaxy S25 Edge: The advantage of ceramic
Why would Samsung make this change? SamMobile speculates that ceramic materials are lighter than Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which adorns the back of the existing Galaxy S25 phones. If the main pitch behind the S25 Edge is its compact design, it makes sense for Samsung to support the thinness with lighter materials.
Some reports have said that the Galaxy S25 Edge will be as slim as 5.84mm, though Samsung hasn't confirmed the depth as of this writing.
The Galaxy S25 Edge is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch screen, similar to the Galaxy S25+ (Samsung's middle phone in the S25 line). It features two cameras on the back, with a rumored 200MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. It isn't quite the photography powerhouse of the S25 Ultra, but it still sounds like a capable device.
Fortunately, we shouldn't have to wait too long to learn more. Samsung is expected to showcase the Galaxy S25 Edge at the massive MWC 2025 event during the first week of March. Presumably, we'll get more of the phone's specs, including the materials used and dimensions, at the show.
More from Tom's Guide
- I just tried Samsung Galaxy S25 Now Bar vs. iPhone 16 Pro Dynamic Island — here’s the winner
- Galaxy S25 Ultra camera glitch is real — here's what Samsung has to say
- Help improve Tom's Guide — your chance to win a $250 Amazon gift card
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 leak claims big design changes could be on the way — what we know
Samsung Galaxy S25 users are facing charging issues — what you need to know