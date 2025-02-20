Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge may have a super light trick up its sleeve with new material

Samsung is working hard on the Galaxy S25 Edge, a thinner version of its beloved S25 smartphone. Even though we got to see the phone at Samsung Unpacked, we're still missing several pieces of the puzzle, such as the material the new thin phone is made of.

A new report from SamMobile gives us an idea of what materials Samsung will use on its slim, light phone. Instead of glass, Samsung is reportedly using a ceramic material and an aluminum frame (presumably Armor Aluminum) for the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Galaxy S25 Edge: The advantage of ceramic

Why would Samsung make this change? SamMobile speculates that ceramic materials are lighter than Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which adorns the back of the existing Galaxy S25 phones. If the main pitch behind the S25 Edge is its compact design, it makes sense for Samsung to support the thinness with lighter materials.

Some reports have said that the Galaxy S25 Edge will be as slim as 5.84mm, though Samsung hasn't confirmed the depth as of this writing.

(Image credit: Future)

The Galaxy S25 Edge is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch screen, similar to the Galaxy S25+ (Samsung's middle phone in the S25 line). It features two cameras on the back, with a rumored 200MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. It isn't quite the photography powerhouse of the S25 Ultra, but it still sounds like a capable device.

Fortunately, we shouldn't have to wait too long to learn more. Samsung is expected to showcase the Galaxy S25 Edge at the massive MWC 2025 event during the first week of March. Presumably, we'll get more of the phone's specs, including the materials used and dimensions, at the show.

