Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge may have a super light trick up its sleeve with new material

News
By
published

Ceramic and aluminum could be on the way

samsung galaxy s25 edge mockup at galaxy unpacked
(Image credit: Future)

Samsung is working hard on the Galaxy S25 Edge, a thinner version of its beloved S25 smartphone. Even though we got to see the phone at Samsung Unpacked, we're still missing several pieces of the puzzle, such as the material the new thin phone is made of.

A new report from SamMobile gives us an idea of what materials Samsung will use on its slim, light phone. Instead of glass, Samsung is reportedly using a ceramic material and an aluminum frame (presumably Armor Aluminum) for the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Galaxy S25 Edge: The advantage of ceramic

Why would Samsung make this change? SamMobile speculates that ceramic materials are lighter than Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which adorns the back of the existing Galaxy S25 phones. If the main pitch behind the S25 Edge is its compact design, it makes sense for Samsung to support the thinness with lighter materials.

Some reports have said that the Galaxy S25 Edge will be as slim as 5.84mm, though Samsung hasn't confirmed the depth as of this writing.

samsung galaxy s25 edge mockups at galaxy unpacked 2025

(Image credit: Future)

The Galaxy S25 Edge is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch screen, similar to the Galaxy S25+ (Samsung's middle phone in the S25 line). It features two cameras on the back, with a rumored 200MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. It isn't quite the photography powerhouse of the S25 Ultra, but it still sounds like a capable device.

Fortunately, we shouldn't have to wait too long to learn more. Samsung is expected to showcase the Galaxy S25 Edge at the massive MWC 2025 event during the first week of March. Presumably, we'll get more of the phone's specs, including the materials used and dimensions, at the show.

More from Tom's Guide

See more Phones News
Dave LeClair
Dave LeClair
Senior News Editor

Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about samsung phones
Samsung&#039;s Galaxy Z Flip 6 in-hand with outer display showing

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 leak claims big design changes could be on the way — what we know
A Galaxy S25 Ultra face down on a table

Samsung Galaxy S25 users are facing charging issues — what you need to know
A Ring Outdoor Cam Plus in white attached to an exterior wall

Ring finally offers 2K video with Outdoor Cam Plus security camera
See more latest