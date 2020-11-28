Woah! Our favorite gaming laptop just got a $250 price drop for Cyber Monday

Black Friday deals may be officially over, but the deals just keep coming — and with Cyber Monday deals right around the corner, you can expect some awesome prices on tech gear.

In fact, we've been seeing some of the best gaming laptop Black Friday deals, but this one really takes the cake. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is just $1,199.99at Best Buy. It won our Editor's Choice award for its outstanding performance, all-day battery, and unbeatable portability, so this isn't a deal to be missed.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $1449.99 now $1199.99 @ Best Buy.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is a lean, mean gaming machine. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, which means great performance for gaming and everything else. With a 14-inch Full HD 144Hz display and four speakers up to 2.5 watts, you're in for an fully immersive gaming experience.

There's a reason the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 topped our list of the best gaming laptops for 2020, and it goes far beyond raw power; although it's got plenty of that, too. With an AMD Ryzen 9 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q GPU, this little beast of a machine can handle pretty much any game you throw at it, and everything else.

But it's also super portable. For a gaming laptop — a breed of machines that's historically been anything but sleek — the Zephyrus has a slim and light design, and weighs just 3.5 pounds. Plus, you'll get 11 hours of battery life, so you can game, and game, and game, wherever you are.

The 14-inch display has a 144Hz refresh rate and above-average brightness, with a good contrast ratio for deep blacks and bright highlights that brought a neon-drenched sector of Gotham City to incandescent life in our tests. Add in two 2.5-watt speakers and a pair of 0.7-watt tweeters with Dolby Atmos, and you're in for an immersive gaming experience.

If you've been looking for a solid gaming laptop that marries form and function with very few concessions, this is it.

