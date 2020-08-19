Where to buy flight sticks and controllers — these stores have stock

Now that Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 is out, you may be wondering where to buy flight sticks and controllers. Once a must for every PC gamer, these PC accessories aren't as popular as they once were. But with games like Star Wars: Squadrons coming out in October, some gamers may be wondering where to buy flight sticks and controllers.

So we're rounding up all flight sticks and controllers you can get right now. From Logitech to Thrustmaster, here's where to buy flight sticks and controllers.

Where to buy flight sticks and controllers

Thrustmaster T.16000 FCS Flight Stick: $69 @ B&H Photo

The Thrustmaster T.16000 FCS Flight Stick offers 4 independent axes and 16 buttons. The fully ambidextrous joystick also has an ergonomic trigger and a weighted base to keep it from sliding around your desk. View Deal

ThrustMaster T.Flight Hotas 4: $69 @ Amazon

Built for the PS4 and PC, the ThrustMaster T.Flight Hotas 4 is one of the least-expensive flight controllers you'll find. It's ergonomically designed to adapt to all types of flights and it comes with a detachable throttle and dual rudder system. Best Buy has it for $79.99.View Deal

Logitech X52 H.O.T.A.S Throttle and Stick: $149 & B&H Photo

The Logitech X52 H.O.T.A.S Throttle and Stick Simulation Controller is completely sold out at Amazon. However, B&H Photo offers the standard and professional models. Both are designed to provide a realistic flying experience with your favorite flight sims. View Deal

Logitech G PRO Flight Yoke System: $169 @ B&H Photo

The Logitech G PRO Flight Yoke System brings professional flight controls to your desktop. The yoke system has five total axes and integrates with a full lone of modular Logitech G flight panels and devices. You can arrange them stacked or side-by-side to create your own professional custom cockpit.View Deal

Thrustmaster TCA Quadrant Airbus Edition: $99 @ Amazon

The Thrustmaster TCA Quadrant Airbus Edition is officially licensed by Airbus. It offers the look and feel of the Airbus flight quadrant. It will debut on November 24, but you can get your preoder it now at Amazon. View Deal