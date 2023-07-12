When does Amazon Prime Day 2023 end? The deadlines for US and UK shoppers

The two days of Prime Day deals are almost over, as Prime Day ends in mere hours. We can't believe it either, as this annual event seems to pass even quicker with every passing year. So, to avoid you missing out on timed deals, we've figured out when it all ends.

Oh, and there's the added wrinkle that could trip folks up. Prime Day ends at different times in in the U.S. and U.K., so folks across the pond can't assume that Amazon is playing this just for the American audiences.

When does Amazon Prime Day end? Prime Day lasts precisely 48 hours. In the U.S. it started at midnight PT on Tuesday (July 11), and will end at 11:59 p.m. PT today (Wednesday, July 12), which is 2:59 a.m. ET tomorrow (Thursday, July 13). So you've still got a lot of hours (at least at the time of writing) to click 'buy.'

In the U.K.: Amazon U.K. Prime Day sales end at 11:59 p.m. BST.

In the U.S.: Amazon Prime Day ends today (Wednesday) at 11:59 p.m. PT / 2:59 a.m ET (which is technically Thursday)

Some deals, though, may survive through to the next day. Any marked with that red 'Prime Day' badge will probably not.

Shop all Prime Day deals

Last-minute Prime Day deals

If decision paralysis is getting in your way, check out these deals that are still alive:

Echo Dot with Clock: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice! I know, this is the most predicable Prime Day deal ever. However, if you're going to buy a new Echo speaker this Prime Day — the Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) is the one you should get. Here's why. First, this is the cheapest it's ever been. (The previous low was $34). Secondly, we named it the best smart speaker and best smart home device you can buy. The addition of the LED clock display makes a real difference and we also like the built-in Eero WiFi extender and the room temperature sensor.

8.3" iPad mini (WiFi/64GB): was $499 now $379 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice 2021 iPad mini features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. In our iPad mini 6 review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies.