What to watch in February 2023: 15 new movies and shows streaming on Netflix, Apple, Prime Video and more

Finding what to watch in February 2023 is easy, thanks to a range of new movies and shows on Netflix, Apple TV Plus, Prime Video and other streaming services.

There's something for everyone in this month's streaming slate, from dramas to romantic comedies to thrillers. Some of the most high-profile titles include returning series You season 4, Outer Banks season 3, Bel-Air season 2 and Star Trek: Picard season 3.

Another favorite that's making a return — after 13 years! — is Party Down. The catering sitcom was canceled by Starz way back in 2010, but it's back with original stars Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen and Megan Mullally.

Several new shows are debuting, like the Jason Katims drama Dear Edward, the reality dating competition Perfect Match and the futuristic ensemble Hello Tomorrow!

February is also rolling out movies on streaming that are packed with stars. Reese Witherspoon teams up with Ashton Kutcher in Your Place or Mine, while Allison Brie and Jay Ellis headline Somebody I Used to Know.

Here’s our guide on what to watch in February 2023.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Disney Plus)

Disney Plus subscribers may have been wondering what's taken Wakanda Forever so long to become available, since the film was released in theaters in November. Fortunately, that wait ends today, as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally streaming. The film, which tells the story of Wakanda trying to find its future without T'Challa, is a reminder that the MCU is especially strong when dealing with the topic of grief (Avengers: Endgame comes to mind). Read our Black Panther: Wakanda Forever review to see why we were floored by the film.

The strongest performance comes from Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda, who is trying to show power as the leader of Wakanda, all while mourning the loss of her son. Letitia Wright steps up here as Shuri, with a few scenes that demonstrate she's more than just a clever tech wizard. Wakanda Forever is also important for the introductions of Namor (Tenoch Huerta), the leader of a secret underwater city and Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), who will star in Ironheart . After you meet her, you'll definitely consider Ironheart to be one of the most anticipated upcoming Marvel series . – Henry T. Casey

Watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Disney Plus right now

Dear Edward (Apple TV Plus)

Friday Night Lights and Parenthood creator Jason Katims has a new series which will undoubtedly make us all cry. I’m still grumbling about the injustice of Amazon canceling As We See It; hopefully, Apple’s Dear Edward somewhat fills that soft spot. And the cast features Connie Britton, aka the incomparable Tami Taylor, so this show has a lot going for it.

Based on the bestselling novel, the show centers on 12-year-old Edward Adler, the sole survivor of a devastating commercial plane crash. Having lost his family, he goes to live with his aunt (Taylor Schilling). As Edward and others all over the world grapple with the tragedy, surprising revelations are discovered and unexpected connections are formed. - Kelly Woo

Premieres Feb. 3 on Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab)

You season 4 part 1 (Netflix)

Serial killer Joe Goldberg has a new identity, a new location and a new object of love obsession. Last we saw Joe (Penn Badgley), he had fled the charred remains of his wife and left their baby son on a friend’s doorstep. He was in Paris, seeking his next amour victim, single mom Marienne (Tati Gabrielle).

But in season 4, Joe’s pursuit of her unravels and leads him to a life in London under the name Jonathan Moore and working as an university lecturer. How and why he is there remains to be revealed. Suffice it to say that a new batch of fresh faces enter his deadly orbit — and he might himself the target of one of them. - KW

Premieres Feb. 9 on Netflix (opens in new tab)

Somebody I Used to Know (Prime Video)

Going home isn't easy for Ally (Alison Brie) when she ends up reconnecting with her ex, Sean (Jay Ellis) and rethinking all of her life choices. It doesn't help that Sean's mom is really happy to see her, or that he's about to marry Cassidy (Kiersey Clemmons) — who reminds Ally of her former self.

Written by Brie and husband Dave Franco (who is also the director), Somebody I Used to Know looks like a personal and emotionally-powerful story. It also serves as a mini Community reunion, as Danny Pudi co-stars alongside Brie (giving fans something to watch while we wait for the Community movie ). – HTC

Premieres Feb. 10 on Prime Video (opens in new tab)

Your Place or Mine (Netflix)

At first, Your Place or Mine sounds very similar to The Holiday. Both are rom-coms involving two people swapping homes to freshen up their lives. But in the case of the new Netflix film, Debbie (Reese Witherspoon) and Peter (Ashton Kutcher) are longtime friends who clearly share an unexplored romantic spark.

For different reasons, they decide to take on each other’s homes and responsibilities. Single mom Debbie takes on New York’s fast pace, a zany friend (Zoë Chao) and handsome suitor (Jesse Williams). Meanwhile, Peter adjusts to a routine revolving around Debbie’s kid Jack (Wesley Kimmel). The new perspectives lead Debbie and Peter to think about exploring their connection. - KW

Premieres Feb. 10 on Netflix (opens in new tab)

Perfect Match (Netflix)

When Netflix decides to conquer a television genre, they do not mess around. A few years back, they dominated in romantic comedies. The service has also mastered reality shows, with offerings like The Circle, Love Is Blind and Too Hot to Handle.

So, why not mash up all those hits? Perfect Match draws cast members from those various shows in “the ultimate game of love.” Singles like Bartise Bowden, Chloe Veitch, Francesca Farago and Shayne Jansen mingle in a tropical paradise, where they compete to form relationships. The most compatible couples get matchmaking powers, breaking up some people and sending others on dates with new arrivals. Love is not blind here, but it is truly chaotic. - KW

Premieres Feb. 14 on Netflix (opens in new tab)

Star Trek: Picard season 3 (Paramount Plus)

Star Trek: Picard’s coming to an end, and it looks like the show is going to be sending Jean-Luc Picard out with a bang. This time, he’ll be joined by almost the entire cast of The Next Generation, marking the first time the crew of the Enterprise D and E have been on screen for over 20 years. Obviously, such a reunion is accompanied by appropriate peril.

We don’t know much about the plot, but it seems the reunited team will face plenty of danger. There’s a mysterious new villain, Vadic (Amanda Plummer), alongside the return of Data’s evil twin Lore (Brent Spiner) and the sentient hologram of Moriarty (Daniel Davis). This season may appear to be fan service incarnate, but we’re not sure the entire crew will be making it out in one piece… - Tom Pritchard

Premieres Feb. 15 on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab)

Hello Tomorrow! (Apple TV Plus)

Billy Crudup takes a break from The Morning Show for a dramedy about a very different kind of workplace — space. In a retro-futuristic world (think The Jetsons), ambitious businessman Jack recruits traveling salesmen to hawk timeshares on the moon.

At first, Jack’s visionary talent and rousing speeches inspire the team. Money starts rolling in. But the bubble soon bursts and Jack’s dream begins to unravel. Emmy winner Crudup may anchor the show, but he’s ably supported by a fantastic cast including Hank Azaria, Jacki Weaver and Alison Pill. - KW

Premieres Feb. 17 on Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab)

Sharper (Apple TV Plus)

Secrets and lies, the rich and famous — a classic pairing. This A24 film directed by Benjamin Caron (The Crown, Sherlock) draws inspiration from neo-noir thrillers like The Usual Suspects and The Color of Money.

Julianne Moore, John Lithgow and Sebastian Stan star in a twisty-turny story involving billionaires, inheritances, seductions and cons. As one character says in the trailer, “If you’re gonna steal, steal a lot.” Deceptions layer upon double-crosses on top of devious plans; the only truth is that nobody is who they seem. - KW

Premieres Feb. 17 on Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab)

The Company You Keep (ABC)

Cons are also the name of the game in this new ABC cat-and-mouse romantic drama starring Milo Ventimiglia. Unlike his last series, This Is Us, no tears are likely to be shed — except the ones by his grifter character’s marks.

Con artistry is something of a family business for Charlie, whose mother, father and sister all run schemes to bilk rich people of their money. His fraudulent life gets complicated when he falls for undercover CIA officer Emma (Catherine Haena Kim). Neither knows what the other actually does, but they’re bound to find out sooner or later. When that happens, kissing and making up might not be enough to save their relationship. - KW

Premieres Feb. 19 on ABC (via antenna (opens in new tab) or Fubo (opens in new tab))

Bel-Air season 2 (Peacock)

After having his life flipped-turned upside down, Will (Jabari Banks) learned the harsh truth about his estranged father and thought about running away from Bel-Air. Now, in season 2, he’s at a crossroads. He still struggles to trust the Banks family, though his friendship with Carlton (Olly Sholotan) deepens. A new figure enters the scene, who challenges the status quo.

Meanwhile, Philip (Adrian Holmes) and Viv (Cassandra Freeman) continue to balance their marriage with their careers. Hilary (Coco Jones) works to cement her role as an influencer and forms a connection to an English literature teacher played by original series star Tatyana Ali). - KW

Premieres Feb. 23 on Peacock (opens in new tab)

Outer Banks season 3 (Netflix)

Welcome to Poguelandia, b***h! Last we saw the Pogues, they had lost out on a haul of gold and were stranded on an island. Now, they’re enjoying a carefree existence in their new home, which they’ve named after their group. But danger won’t stop following John B (Chase Stokes), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), JJ (Rudy Pankow) and Cleo (Carlacia Grant).

Ward Cameron (Charles Esten) is still after them, as is the Caribbean mob. Treasure continues to beckon them all. And John B. will also have to come to terms with the fact that his long-dead father is actually alive. - KW

Premieres Feb. 23 on Netflix (opens in new tab)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5 (Netflix)

While Netflix's been venturing out into other sports docuseries (Break Point), its original hit comes back for a season we're all curious to see. The new season of Formula 1: Drive to Survive will focus on the F1 live streams from the 2022 season, where there was only one constant: Max Verstappen's success with the Red Bull team.

But while Verstappen's season was filled with enough wins to set a new record — and helped Red Bull win the World Constructors title — there is one big controversy surrounding his season. At the F1 Brazilian Grand Prix, Max refused to let his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez pass, and the recordings suggest that Max was holding a grudge for a previous race. We're curious how much Drive to Survive will be able to reveal, as the team tried to keep things close to the vest after the event.

The other big note of the season was Lewis Hamilton's poor showing. The Mercedes driver went into this season having won at least one race per season, but due to a new car and mechanical issues, he couldn't get a win.

Premieres Feb. 24 on Netflix (opens in new tab)

Party Down season 3 (Starz)

The best sitcom that lives under the radar is coming back for a revival, as Party Down Catering is back in business. Yes, everyone's favorite group of misfits, made up of West Coasters with big dreams, returns — with the standard catering uniforms of white shirts and pink bow-ties. At the center, of course, is the bumbling Ron Donald (Ken Marino), who continues to try and run the ship.

Aspiring actor Henry Pollard (Adam Scott) is still passing hors d'oeuvres, but it seems he wasn't expecting to be there. Other returning main cast members include Jane Lynch (Glee), Martin Starr (Silicon Valley), Ryan Hansen (Veronica Mars), and Megan Mullally (Will & Grace). Plus, we’re getting a slew of new cast members as well, with Jennifer Garner (Alias), Tyrel Jackson Williams (Lab Rats) and Zoë Chao (The Afterparty). Also, expect to see James Marsden (X-Men).

The only problem? They're shy a Casey Klein, as Lizzy Caplan's schedule wasn't compatible. The first two seasons of the series are also available on Hulu (in addition to Starz) if you want to check them out. Yes, we're about to be having fun – HTC

Premieres Feb. 24 on Starz (opens in new tab)

We Have a Ghost (Netflix)

David Harbour has been a small-town sheriff combating supernatural elements, an ass-kicking Santa and, now, a friendly ghost. No, not Casper — this one’s name is Ernest because he resembles Ernest Borgnine.

When homeowner Frank(Anthony Mackie) films Ernest and uploads the video to social media, the ghost becomes a viral sensation. Frank enlists his kid, Kevin (Jahi Di’Allo Winston), to help cash in on the resulting attention. But things take a turn when the CIA wants to capture Ernest. Kevin vows to help the ghost elude the authorities and find peace in the afterlife. Oh, and Jennifer Coolidge is around, doing her hilarious thing. - KW

Premieres Feb. 24 on Netflix (opens in new tab)

Other notable premieres to watch in February 2023