West Brom vs Wolves live stream: How to watch FA Cup fourth round game online

Which of these West Midlands rivals will make it to the FA Cup fifth round? Find out by watching a West Brom v Wolves live stream.

These two local rivals will both be keen to secure a place in the fifth round of the FA Cup, and you can watch a West Brom vs Wolves live stream from anywhere with a VPN — potentially for FREE on ITVX in the U.K.

West Brom vs Wolves live stream, Date, Time, Channels West Brom vs Wolves live streams will be available on Sunday, January 28).

► Time: 11:45 a.m. GMT / 6:45 a.m. ET / 3:45 a.m. PT / 10:45 p.m. AEDT

• FREE — ITVX (U.K.)

• U.S. — ESPN Plus

There is no love lost between West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers, so there will be much more than a place in the fifth round of the FA Cup up for grabs when these teams lock horns on Sunday.

The two most recent league meetings between the West Midlands rivals were played behind closed doors in 2021, so in many ways this weekend's contest will be the first real edition of the Black Country derby since February 2012. West Brom famously won that match 5-1 at Molineux, but it is Wolves that begin this tie as the favourites.

Gary O'Neil's side have had a decent season to date, sitting 11th in the Premier League table and having beaten fellow top-flight side Brentford in the third round of this competition. Despite being a division above West Brom, Wolves will be most dangerous on the counter-attack at The Hawthorns.

It would be a mistake to write West Brom off, however. Carlos Corberan's Championship side have blown hot and cold in recent weeks, but their last four matches at home have produced four wins. The Baggies are not easily defeated in front of their own supporters, who will create a particularly raucous atmosphere on Sunday.

This is one of the fiercest derbies in English soccer, so you will not want to miss this game. Read on to find out how you can watch a West Brom vs Wolves live stream wherever you are.

Watch West Brom vs Wolves live stream for free in the U.K.

How to watch a West Brom vs Wolves live stream for FREE in the U.K.

Fan in the U.K. can watch a West Brom vs Wolves live stream on ITV or stream it online via ITVX. ITVX is a free service but you will need a valid U.K. TV Licence.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV Licence, you can still watch a West Brom vs Wolves live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Watch West Brom vs Wolves from abroad

How to watch a West Brom vs Wolves live stream wherever you are

West Brom vs Wolves live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX or another service and watch the game.

Watch West Brom vs Wolves in the U.S.

How to watch a West Brom vs Wolves live stream in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a West Brom vs Wolves live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App on a range of devices. While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN Plus is available for $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year.

Even better, ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, top Hulu shows like It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, as well as Disney's Marvel and Star Wars libraries.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch a West Brom vs Wolves live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Watch West Brom vs Wolves in Canada

How to watch a West Brom vs Wolves live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch a West Brom vs Wolves live stream on Sportsnet which has exclusive rights to the FA Cup in Canada.

To watch the FA Cup on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Now, you will need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly subscription of $34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world. There is also an annual subscription that works out at around $20.99 a month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a West Brom vs Wolves live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN.

Watch West Brom vs Wolves in Australia

How to watch a West Brom vs Wolves live stream in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch the entire FA Cup live on Paramount Plus including a West Brom vs Wolves live stream. The streaming service is AU$9.99 and also has a plethora of other content such as MTV and Nickelodeon.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on Paramount Plus as if you were back home. ExpressVPN is our top pick of the options out there.

Watch West Brom vs Wolves in New Zealand

How to watch a West Brom vs Wolves live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can stream West Brom vs Wolves via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month or $449.99 per year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.