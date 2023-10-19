F1 United States Grand Prix live stream 2023 — how to watch for free online

With Max Verstappen tying up the 2023 Formula One Drivers' Champions in Qatar last week, the remaining five rounds of the season are all about chasing records and laying a foundation for next year. And that all starts with the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas this weekend.

We'll explain in this article how to watch US Grand Prix live streams from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

Having secured a third straight championship, flying Dutchman Max Verstappen has already stated his desire to win the final few races of the 2023 season — he's only one win behind his own record of most wins in a season — and will have happy memories of wins in Texas in both of the previous two years.

With 49 career victories to date, he's only two away from equalling Alain Prost's tally of 51 and four off Sebastian Vettel. That's prestigious company for a man who only turned 26 in September.

Elsewhere, McLaren will be hoping to build on their brilliant Qatar GP where Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris nailed the Sprint before flanking Verstappen on the podium. It had been 25 years since McLaren won the Constructors' title – could they realistically challenge in 2024?

The 2023 US GP starts with a Sprint on Saturday to determine the grid for the main race. There's a full schedule at the bottom of this page, but the Sprint Shootout starts at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, with the main Sprint at 6 p.m ET. The US GP itself starts at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST / 6 a.m. AEDT (Monday) on Sunday afternoon.

Read on for details about how to watch, and don't forget to check out our full 2023 F1 live streams hub for more information including the full schedule for the season.

FREE United States Grand Prix live streams

Formula 1 fans in in Austria and Luxembourg are among the luckiest in the world, as they get to watch United States Grand Prix live streams for FREE.

Both countries show F1 live streams on free-to-air TV. It's RTL Zwee in Luxembourg, while in Austria, ORF and ServusTV are sharing the coverage — this weekend's United States GP is on Servus.

Streaming those services will be blocked from abroad. And if you're a resident of either of those countries but are overseas while the United States Grand Prix is taking place, we suspect you won't want to shell out again on a streaming service subscription for the duration of your holiday or business trip.

That's where downloading a VPN (virtual private network) could be a great choice, as — using the steps below — they let you watch your F1 live stream as if you were back at home.

The world's best VPN service has to be the ever-reliable ExpressVPN:

ExpressVPN is compatible with a massive range of smart streaming devices and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

It's really ease to setup and use a VPN:

1. Install the VPN of your choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. So if you're travelling to the U.S. but want to watch your usual Austrian stream, simply select an Austrian server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Servus or another website and watch every high-octane second.

2023 United States Grand Prix live streams around the world

How to watch F1 United States Grand Prix live streams in the U.S.

The 2023 United States Grand Prix live stream will be shown on ABC and ESPN. Friday and Saturday's coverage will be spread across ESPN and ESPN2, with Sunday's race itself on ABC and ESPN Plus.

There are several ways you can access ABC and ESPN — and two of them are among our picks for the best streaming services. ABC can also be pulled down with one of the best TV antennas.

As well as being available through your cable service, you can stream the race via the ESPN app, or on the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions.

ABC and ESPN are also available through most cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

ABC is only available for Sling Blue in select markets, though, so you may prefer Fubo for this one.

Or if all you're interested in is the F1 and you really don't want to pay extra for TV channels you won't watch, then you can also opt for F1 TV Pro. F1's own official live stream service is yours for just $9.99/month or $79.99 for the whole season

F1 TV Pro is available to watch via smartphone app, web browser, Roku, Apple TV, Google TV and Fire TV. And, in addition to Formula 1, you also get access to F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup live streams, together with exclusive F1 shows, archive and documentaries.

And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN — meaning you can view the F1 United States Grand Prix live stream from anywhere in the world.

If you're not already a Sling TV subscriber, you'll want Sling Blue in order to watch ABC (in selected regions) or Sling Orange to watch ESPN. They cost from $40/month and include dozens of other great channels.

Love sports? Then check out FuboTV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. The channel line-up includes ESPN and ESPN2, plus other top networks including Bravo, FX and MTV.

How to watch 2023 F1 United States Grand Prix live stream in the U.K.

Sky Sports has long been the home of Formula 1, with its dedicated F1 channel hosting all the weekend's action. Fans in the U.K. only have their home GP available to watch for free on Channel 4.

So you'll need Sky Sports F1 to watch F1 live streams. It's included in the full Sky Sports package, that can be added to any regular Sky plan and also includes the provider's Premier League, cricket, golf and racing channels.

Assuming you have the necessary Sky box and television, all the F1 action is available to watch in ultra high-definition 4K. And you can watch on the go, to, with its Sky Go app for smartphones, tablets and a selection of streaming devices.

If you don't wish to shell out for a full Sky package, then you could always go for a Now Sports Pass , which features the full suite of Sky Sports channels and is available for £34.99/month or £11.98/day. Just don't expect 4K coverage, as it's not available on Now.

Based in the U.K. but outside the country this weekend? You'll be able to watch on your usual subscription service by using one of the best VPN services.

How to watch 2023 F1 United States Grand Prix live stream in Canada

TSN has the rights to show Formula 1 live streams in Canada, including the US Grand Prix.

This weekend's practice, qualifying and sprint sessions are being shown across TSN's channels, with the race itself live on TSN5 on Sunday. So if you already get TSN through your cable provider, you'll be able to watch on TV or through its TSN Go app.

If you don't have cable, then you could go for TSN+ instead, which lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis. Or for pure petrol heads, you could alternatively go for F1 TV Pro as described in the U.S.A. section above.

Not in Canada at the moment? Signing up to ExpressVPN will help you access your streaming service while overseas.

How to watch the 2023 F1 United States Grand Prix live stream in Australia

Fox Sports has bagged the F1 rights Down Under, so you'll need to tune into Fox Sports 506 on your Foxtel plan.

Don't have Foxtel? Kayo Sports may be a better shout for you, with its affordable, commitment-free plans. Signing up for one month costs as little as just $25, with a whole host of cricket, AFL, rugby and loads of other live sports to enjoy outside of motor racing.

If you want to catch your Foxtel or Kayo F1 live stream when away from Australia, you can use one of the best VPNs to watch as if you were back at home.

F1 United States Grand Prix schedule

2023 US Grand Prix live stream: Practice, qualifying and race weekend schedule

The United States Grand Prix weekend begins Friday (Oct. 20), with Practice 1 and Qualifying. The sprint sessions are on Saturday (Oct. 21), and the race is on Sunday (Oct. 22).

Friday, Oct. 20

Practice 1

1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. PT

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. BST

4:30 a.m. – 5:30 a.m. AEDT (Saturday)

Qualifying

5 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET

2 p.m. – 3 p.m. PT

10 p.m. – 11 p.m. BST

8 a.m. – 9 a.m. AEDT (Saturday)

Saturday, Oct. 21

Sprint Shootout

1:30 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. ET

10:30 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. PT

6:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. BST

4:30 a.m. – 5:15 a.m. AEDT (Sunday)

Sprint

6 p.m. – 7 p.m. ET

3 p.m. – 4 p.m. PT

11 p.m. – 12 a.m. BST

9 a.m. – 10 a.m. AEDT (Sunday)

Sunday, Oct. 22

United States Grand Prix

3 p.m. ET

12 p.m. PT

8 p.m. BST

6 a.m. AEST (Monday)

F1 2023 car and driver line-ups

Swipe to scroll horizontally Team Driver 1 Driver 2 Red Bull Max Verstappen Sergio Perez Ferrari Charles Leclerc Carlos Sainz Mercedes Lewis Hamilton George Russell Alpine Esteban Ocon Pierre Gasly McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas Guanyu Zhou Alpha Tauri Yuki Tsunoda Daniel Ricciardo Haas Kevin Magnussen Nico Hulkenberg Williams Alex Albon Logan Sargeant

