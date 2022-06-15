US Open live stream: How to watch the 2022 golf Major online

You'll need to watch a US Open live stream to see who wins the third golf major of 2022 — but it definitely won't be Tiger Woods. He's dropped out through injury, but defending champion Jon Rahm, world no.1 Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and others are all in with a shout of the title.

So read on and we'll show you how to watch US Open live streams from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Tiger pulled out of the tournament at Brookline Country Club in Massachusetts stating that (opens in new tab) “my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf.”

Not that he would have been a favorite for the tournament anyway. Instead, McIlroy (10-1), Justin Thomas, Scheffler, Rahm (all 12-1), Cameron Smith (14-1) and Jordan Spieth (20-1) are the top picks heading into the event.

McIlroy in particular is in fine form, having won last week's Canadian Open, while Thomas is fresh off his PGA Championship win last month.

It's a strong field on an iconic golf course — and you can watch it all live online, wherever you are.

US Open live streams around the world

How to watch the 2022 US Open live streams from anywhere with a VPN

It's natural that you might want to watch the 2022 US Open golf live streams from your home country, but what if you're not there when it's on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, an American who's currently in the U.K. could watch the US Open live streams on Peacock (opens in new tab), even though they're not in the U.K.

We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another website and watch the golf.

How to watch US Open live streams in the US

Golf fans in the U.S. can watch the US Open live streams across NBC, USA, and Peacock.

If you're watching on cable then you'll need both NBC and USA to watch it all, as the two channels will share coverage of the first two days and the final day, while NBC will have coverage of the third round.

As well as being on cable, NBC and USA are both available on Sling TV's Sling Blue package. This costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels. Plus, right now Sling is offering $10 off the first month (opens in new tab).

Fubo.TV is another option. This costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including NBC and USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

However, there's a third streaming option and this might be the best of them all — because Peacock (opens in new tab) is available for a super-low price. You'll need either the Peacock Premium service ($4.99/month) or ad-free Premium Plus ($9.99/month) version to stream it, but that means you could watch the whole US Open golf 2022 for less than the price of a beer.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the US Open live streams by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC and USA. Sling is currently offering $10 off the first month.

(opens in new tab) If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA.

(opens in new tab) In addition to showing US Open golf live streams, Peacock (opens in new tab) also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

US Open golf live streams in the UK

As is usually the way with the major golf tournaments, Sky Sports is the place to go to watch a US Open 2022 live stream in the U.K. If you don't already subscribe, you could sign up for the basic Sky package plus the Sky Sports Golf channel (opens in new tab) for £36 per month. Alternatively, you could go for the entire Sky Sports package (opens in new tab) starting from £43 per month.

If you don't want to commit to a lengthy contract, another option is to buy a Now Sports Pass (opens in new tab). This will let you access all 11 of the Sky Sports channels for a limited time, with prices starting at £9.99 for a Day Pass and £33.99 for a month.

Either way, the action starts at 1 p.m. BST on the first two days, then 4 p.m. for round 3 and 2 p.m. BST for the final round.

US Open golf live streams in Canada

The block of TSN channels will be all Canadian golf fans need to get a US Open 2022 live stream. Much simpler than what Americans are dealing with, all of the Canadian coverage airs on various TSN channels, with the bulk of the first day on TSN 3/4.

If you want to watch the whole thing, a subscription to TSN Direct (opens in new tab) might make sense: you can pick it up for $7.99 a day or $19.99 a month.

French-language coverage will also air on RDS.

US Open 2022 live streams in Australia

Not sure how to watch the US Open 2022 in Australia? Aussies can watch it all on Fox Sports or Kayo Sports (opens in new tab).

Fox is available as part of many pay TV packages, but if you don't already have it then Kayo might be a better bet.

Kayo can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $25 AUD per month for the basic package. A premium subscription is also available for $35 AUD per month, but this merely gives you the ability to access three simultaneous streams, rather than two.

Plus, there's a 14-day free trial available (opens in new tab) if you want to try the service before committing to a subscription. Although that said, you can cancel at any time, so there's really no reason not to give it a try.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Fox or Kayo account, as if you were back home.

US Open 2022 live stream: TV schedule (U.S.)

Here's the schedule for the US Open 2022 golf tournament in the U.S.

All times below are listed in Eastern Time.

Round 1 — Thursday, June 16: 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. (USA); 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. (NBC); 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. (USA)

9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. (USA); 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. (NBC); 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. (USA) Round 2 — Friday, June 17: 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. (USA); 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. (NBC)

9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. (USA); 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. (NBC) Round 3 — Saturday, June 18: 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. (NBC)

12 p.m. - 8 p.m. (NBC) Round 4 — Sunday, June 19: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. (USA); 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. (NBC)

US Open 2022 — First round tee times