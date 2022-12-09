UFC 282 live stream: How to watch Błachowicz vs. Ankalaev online right now, card

When you watch the UFC 282 live stream online this weekend, you get a slightly different show than was originally planned. At least when it comes to the main event.

UFC 282 time and date Date and Time: UFC 282 is Saturday (Dec. 10)

UFC 282 main card: The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. BST / 2 p.m. AEDT

Early prelims begin four hours earlier, at 6 p.m. ET, main prelims are two hours before the main card, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

UFC 282 main event time: Ring-walks are estimated for 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. GMT / 4 p.m. AEDT — but they could always go on earlier.

Originally, we were to see Jiri Prochazka face Magomed Ankalaev in the main, but he suffered a horrific shoulder injury. Due to the time required for recovery, the champ vacated the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship for the good of the division. Then, Glover Teixeira was reportedly offered the spot, but he needed more time to prepare.

So, that leaves us with Ankalaev still in the main event. He's fighting Jan Blachowicz for the now-vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship (which Blachowicz dropped to Teixeira in October).

Ankalaev arrives on a nine-fight winning streak, while Blachowicz only won one match — beating Aleksandar Rakić via TKO — since his loss to Teixeira.

Before that, the co-main event finds Paddy Pimblett taking on Jared Gordon. The former is making his UFC PPV debut, and won all three of his UFC fights to date (all via stoppage).

And for the odds: Ankalaev is the favorite at -320 (wager $320 to win $100) over Blachowicz (+265 — wager $100 to win $265) according to DraftKings (opens in new tab). Pimblett (-250) is the favorite over Gordon (+210).

Here's everything you need to know about UFC 282 live streams, including the recent changes to the main card and prelims.

UFC 282 live streams: Get the PPV and a whole year of ESPN Plus

You're going to need ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) to watch UFC 282 live streams — and all the upcoming numbered UFC PPVs — so let's talk about the best deal to make this happen.

You can get UFC 282 plus a year of ESPN Plus for $124.98, which is savings of $50 (ESPN Plus costs $99.99 per year and UFC 282 costs $74.99).

The main prelim fights are on ESPN Plus and ESPN2, so those who haven't subscribed to the former yet can get a taste of it all for themselves, before forking out the cash.

ESPN2 is available on most cable packages, as well as two of the best streaming services: namely Sling TV (Orange + Sports Extra) and FuboTV.

UFC 282 Early Prelim fights start at 6 p.m. ET on UFC FightPass (opens in new tab), which is $9.99 per month. Then, the higher-up set of prelim fights that start at 8 p.m. ET, on ESPN2 and ESPN Plus.

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab): ESPN2 is available with the Sling TV Orange package. This also gets you the ESPN, MotorTrend, TNT and many more channels.

How to watch UFC 282 in the UK and Australia

UFC 282 is (as usual) at a bad time in the U.K., and a good time of day down under.

In the U.K., you'll likely start Błachowicz vs. Ankalaev at approximately 5 a.m. GMT. It's live on BT Sport Box Office (opens in new tab), where it costs £19.95. Prelims are on UFC Fight Pass.

Just a heads up, though, the UFC 282 live stream is not available via a web browser, but through apps on Now TV devices, PlayStations, Xbox, Apple TV and some Smart TVs.

In Australia, UFC 282 is live on Sunday at 5 a.m. AEDT on Kayo (opens in new tab), where it costs AU$54.95.

How to watch UFC 282 live streams in Canada

Our neighbors in the great white north will watch the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass, while the prelims are on TSN and RDS. UFC 282's main card is available on various providers, including BELL and Rogers.

UFC 282 fight card

Early prelims (6 p.m. ET) on UFC FightPass

Billy Quarantillo vs. Alexander Hernandez (Featherweight)

T.J. Brown vs. Erik Silva (Featherweight)

Vinicius Salvador vs. Daniel da Silva (Flyweight)

Cameron Saaiman vs. Steven Koslow (Bantamweight)

Prelims (8 p.m. ET) on ESPN2/ESPN Plus

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus (Heavyweight)

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Jay Perrin (Bantamweight)

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula (Middleweight)

Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley (Middleweight)

Main Card (10 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus