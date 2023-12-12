7 top new movies to stream this week on Netflix, Max and more (Dec. 12-Dec. 18)

December may have started a bit slow but some major new movies are here this week on Netflix, Max, Hulu and other major streaming services.

When I say major, that may be an understatement. Some of the biggest blockbusters from this year are hitting streaming this week. Headlining the group is Barbie, which grossed over a billion dollars and just scored nine Golden Globe nominations. It's joined by Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which is dropping as an extended version on paid video-on-demand streaming services as a birthday present from Swift to her fans.

Some of these titles are newly available via digital release, so you can purchase them for a premium price (like the extended Eras Tour), but for others, all you need is the right streaming subscription. Here are the top new movies streaming this week. Plus, check out the new TV shows to watch from streamers this week and the best of what's new on Netflix.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Extended Version) (PVOD)

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tours took the world by storm, literally changing the economies of several cities Swift arrived in. But it was a hot ticket, so when Swift released a concert film version of her massive tour, it allowed a lot of new people — as well as diehard Swifties — a chance to catch the show. This extended version of the concert movie includes the songs "Long Live," "The Archer" and "Wildest Dreams," all of which missed the theatrical cut.

Buy or rent on Amazon starting Dec. 13

Blue Jean (Hulu)

There's a chance Blue Jean slipped under your radar. The movie debuted at the Venice Film Festival back in September 2022, winning the People's Choice Award. Now that it's on Hulu you can watch it for yourself and see what you've been missing. Starring Rosy McEwen as Jean, Blue Jean is a tale of what happens when you're forced to live with a secret identity, or else it could put your entire life at risk. This story of living as a closeted teacher in 1980s Great Britain is not to be missed.

Stream on Hulu starting Dec. 14

Barbie (Max)

Barbie probably needs no introduction. Greta Gerwig's movie about the iconic Mattel doll was a massive hit critically and at the box office. It is currently the top-grossing movie of 2023 and it just secured more Golden Globe nominations than any other movie this year. So whether or not you've already spent time with Barbie (Margot) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) this year or were waiting for it to hit streaming, Barbie is clearly the top choice for what to watch this week.

Stream on Max starting Dec. 15

Priscilla (PVOD)

Remember Elvis from last year? Yeah...this movie isn't that. No, this Sophia Coppola movie stars Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla Presley (née Wagner), and this is very much her story. Sure, Elvis is in it, and Jacob Elordi does a great job portraying the King of Rock and Roll, but it's unabashedly about Priscilla's relationship with Elvis and not the other way around. It's also Spaeny's performance as Priscilla that steals the show — she just earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama).

Buy or rent on Amazon starting Dec. 15

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (Netflix)

Whether you're a fan of the 2000 original movie Chicken Run or just love Aardman Animation's other claymation classics, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget needs to get added to your watch list. Starring the voices of Thandiwe Newton as Ginger (voiced by Julia Sawalha in Chicken Run), Zachary Levi as Rocky (voiced by Mel Gibson in Chicken Run) and Bella Ramsey as their daughter Molly, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget looks like it's a cluckin' good time.

Stream on Netflix starting Dec. 15

The Unknown Country (Mubi)

If you loved Lily Gladstone as Mollie Burkhart in Killers of the Flower Moon then you need to watch The Unknown Country. In it, she plays a grieving woman who drives through the American Midwest after receiving an unexpected invitation. The movie has received near-universal praise, scoring a 91% "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes and recently earning Gladstone a Gotham Independent Film Award for Outstanding Lead Performance. Don't miss yet another killer performance from this incredible actress.

Stream on Mubi starting Dec. 15

The Family Plan (Apple TV Plus)

The Family Plan stars Mark Wahlberg as Dan Morgan, a former assassin now-turned husband and family man. Unfortunately for him, his past catches up with him, giving Morgan no choice but to hunt down the people from his past trying to kill him. The Family Plan looks like a fun watch with plenty of laughs, hijinks and action sprinkled throughout — like John Wick, but a comedy. Which admittedly, is nothing like John Wick.

Stream on Apple TV Plus starting Dec. 15