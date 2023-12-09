5 new to Max movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Max is our top pick for the best streaming service in no small part due to its deep library of movies. And, as always, there's a ton of new movies to watch on Max.

But some of these movies are exceptional, scoring 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes. This month, that includes the incredible Mad Max: Fury Road, as well as a trio of iconic movies from the James Bond franchise.

So looking for something great to watch? Here are the five best movies that are new to Max this month.

Mad Max: Fury Road

The fourth installment in George Miller's Mad Max franchise, Mad Max: Fury Road is incredible. Starring Tom Hardy as "Mad Max" Rockatansky, the movie teams him up with Charlize Theron's Imperator Furiosa as they try to escape the clutches of post-apocalyptic warlord Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne). The film also stars a nearly unrecognizable Nicholas Hoult as Nux, a sick "War Boy" that Rockatansky finds himself attached to at the film's beginning.

Fury Road maintains the Mad Max franchise's adherence to amazing car stunts and breathtaking violence. However, you don't need to have seen the previous three movies to watch it. It is also probably one of the most beautifully shot movies ever made, even if it somehow (wrongly) lost Best Cinematography to The Revenant. Watch it now in preparation for its upcoming prequel — Furiosa.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 97%

Genre: Action

Stream on Max

From Russia With Love

Dr. No may be the first movie in the Bond franchise, but From Russia with Love was the first Bond movie I fell in love with. One of three James Bond movies on this list, From Russia With Love stars Sean Connery, reprising his role as 007. The MI6 agent with a license to kill is tasked with getting Tatiana Romanova (Daniela Bianchi) out of the clutches of the Soviet Union and into the hands of the British Empire.

Of course, it's really the secretive SPECTRE pulling the strings. Bond and Romanova must evade SPECTRE agents Donald Grant (Robert Shaw) and Rosa Klebb (Lotte Lenya) as well as the Soviets to get Romanova to safety. From Russia with Love has gadgets, guns and girls — basically everything you want from the franchise. So watch it now while it's on Max.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 97%

Genre: Spy thriller

Stream on Max

Goldfinger

From Russia with Love would probably be considered the greatest Bond movie of all time if it wasn't for its 1963 follow-up — Goldfinger. This movie is universally considered the peak of the Bond franchise and possibly Connery's career, featuring arguably the best Bond song, Bond villain and Bond girl. It also introduces the iconic Aston Martin DB5 to the franchise.

Starring Connery once again as James Bond, in Goldfinger 007 is tasked with infiltrating the inner circle of gold bullion dealer Auric Goldfinger (Gert Fröbe). What follows is the movie that would set them tone for all Bond movies until the franchise's soft reset with Daniel Craig. Don't miss Goldfinger while it's on Max.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 99%

Genre: Spy thriller

Stream on Max

Skyfall

While From Russia with Love and Goldfinger share a lot of similarities, Sam Mendes's Skyfall takes a very different tone in this installment of the James Bond franchise. If the gadgets, guns and girls theme doesn't do it for you — Skyfall actually might. This movie is a much more polished action drama than the typical campy spy thriller of old.

Starring Daniel Craig as James Bond, a.k.a. 007, Skyfall begins — shockingly — with Bond's apparent death. Of course, he doesn't die, but his recovery shows that cracks are starting to form in his seemingly impregnable armor. Craig is incredible in Skyfall, as is Dame Judy Dench as M and Javier Barden as the villainous Raoul Silva, but you'll be hooked the second you hear the Academy Award-winning opening song ("Skyfall") by Adele.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 92%

Genre: Spy thriller

Stream on Max

Eye in the Sky

If you need a break from Bond but still love a gripping thriller, Eye in the Sky is the movie for you. Starring Helen Mirren, Alan Rickman and Aaron Paul, Eye in the Sky follows the surveillance and potential capture of Al-Shabaab leaders at a safe house in Nairobi Kenya. The trailer alone will give you goosebumps and wanting more.

On the whole, the movie is well-paced and well-made. There isn't a weak link in the movie aside from the use of military technology that's maybe just a bit too advanced. But where Eye in the Sky excels is its examination of the realities of modern warfare, particularly the use of drone strikes and the collateral damage that too often follows.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 95%

Genre: Military thriller

Stream on Max