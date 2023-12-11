New on Netflix: 5 shows and movies to watch this week (Dec. 11-17)

Sit back, relax and enjoy the rest of the holiday season with what's new on Netflix this week.

The major standout is The Crown season 6 part 2, the last batch of episodes of the hit royal drama. It's set to explore the events following Princess Diana's (Elizabeth Debicki) tragic passing as well as the introduction of Prince William's budding relationship with Kate Middleton as the series prepares to make its final curtain call.

There's also Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, a sequel 23 years in the making that follows a brave chicken named Ginger and the brash rooster Rocky as they mount a rescue mission to save one of their own. The follow-up to Chicken Run may have taken an entire lifetime, but it looks like a worthy follow-up.

Want more to watch? There's plenty of it, even this late in the year. Below, browse our complete day-by-day rundown of what's new on Netflix this week.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only

Comedians Kevin Hart and Chris Rock take viewers behind the scenes of their lengthy careers in a behind-the-scenes exploration of their enduring friendship and respective accomplishments. From their early days to the pinnacle of their comedic fame, this documentary offers an intimate glimpse into the lives of two of the most iconic comedians of our time.

Watch on Netflix starting Dec. 12

The Crown season 6 part 2

The Crown lowers the curtain with its sixth and final season. This batch of episodes delves into the aftermath of Princess Diana's (Elizabeth Debicki) tragic demise. There's also more on Prince William's (Ed McVey) journey through grief and the emergence of his relationship with Kate Middleton (Meg Bellamy). The remaining episodes will continue to explore Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor) and Camilla Parker Bowles' (Emerald Fennell) marriage, set against the backdrop of Queen Elizabeth II's (Olivia Colman) Golden Jubilee, a milestone in her lengthy tenure.

Watch on Netflix starting Dec. 14

Yu Yu Hakusho

In this live-action adaptation of the popular anime series, Yusuke Urameshi (Takumi Kitamura) is a teen delinquent whose untimely demise marks the beginning of a bizarre, extraordinary journey. Chosen as a Spirit Detective in the afterlife, Yusuke is thrown into a world where he must navigate a series of daunting tests to reclaim his life on Earth. His mission? To investigate rogue Yokai and maintain the balance between the human world and the supernatural. As Yusuke delves deeper into this mystical realm, he finds himself at the heart of intense supernatural tournaments and facing formidable foes. With each challenge, he evolves, learning to harness his newfound abilities and adapt to a new reality in the afterlife.

Watch on Netflix starting Dec. 14

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Marking a triumphant return after over two decades, this Chicken Run sequel is bringing its signature stop-motion animation to the small screen. Courageous chicken Ginger (Thandiwe Newton) and brash rooster Rocky (Zachary Levi) aren't out to plot an escape this time, but instead embark on a mission to save their flock from a looming threat, It may have been 23 years since the original movie came out, but when it comes to great sequels, it's better late than never, and this one looks adorable.

Watch on Netflix starting Dec. 15

Carol & The End of the World

A strange planet is falling fast toward Earth, and that means the end of humanity is nigh. Amidst the chaos, a perpetually uneasy woman finds herself adrift in a world suddenly unshackled from the norms: Carol Kohl (Martha Kelly). This animated existential comedy explores the beauty of the mundane and frames everyday acts as the foundations that often shape our lives. Carol may be unsure of what to do with her final moments as she stands alone in the world, but she knows she isn't going to go out like the rest of humanity.

Watch on Netflix starting Dec. 15

Everything new on Netflix: Dec. 11-17

DECEMBER 12

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only (Netflix Documentary)

From back in the day to the top of their game, Kevin Hart and Chris Rock offer an unparalleled, behind-the-scenes look at their friendship and careers.

Single’s Inferno: Season 3 (KR) (Netflix Series)

A new set of singles embark on a journey of love on a remote island — navigating drama, passion and everything in between for a chance at Paradise.

Under Pressure: The U.S. Women's World Cup Team (Netflix Documentary)

The all-access sports series will allow audiences to intimately follow the US Women’s National Team’s players and coaches and reveal an inside look at the most decorated team in soccer history.

DECEMBER 13

1670 (PL) (Netflix Series)

A quirky nobleman navigates family feuds and clashes with peasants in his misguided quest to become Poland's most famous figure In this satirical comedy.

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 5 (Netflix Series)

New faces join the Gotham Garage gang as they prepare to bring their business to the next level — but it'll take a lot of hard work and creativity.

Holiday in the Vineyards

The Influencer (CO) (Netflix Series)

After a social media stunt goes wrong, an influencer is forced to rebuild her reputation while navigating a cutthroat online scene.

Se Eu Fosse: Luísa Sonza (BR) (Netflix Documentary)

Brazil's most polarizing pop singer opens up in this docuseries about her love life, career, controversies and the creation of a new album.

DECEMBER 14

As the Crow Flies: Season 2 (TR) (Netflix Series)

Aslı and Lale must break from the norm and face fresh challenges as they continue to fight for their survival in a cutthroat media industry.

The Crown: Season 6 Part 2 (GB) (Netflix Series)

With the Commonwealth irrevocably changed, Queen Elizabeth II reflects on her life and legacy, and paves the way for her successors Charles and William.

Married at First Sight: Season 14

Yu Yu Hakusho (JP) (Netflix Series)

After a selfless act costs him his life, teen delinquent Yusuke Urameshi is chosen as a "Spirit Detective" to investigate cases involving rogue yokai.

DECEMBER 15

Carol & The End of The World (Netflix Series)

With a mysterious planet hurtling towards Earth, extinction is imminent for the people of the world. While most feel liberated to pursue their wildest dreams, one quiet and always uncomfortable woman stands alone — lost among the hedonistic masses.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (GB) (Netflix Film)

A fearless band of chickens flock together to save their own kind from an unsettling new threat: a nearby farm that's cooking up something suspicious.

Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist (ES) (Netflix Documentary)

Josu Urrutikoetxea, also known as Josu Ternera, gives an exhaustive interview to journalist Jordi Évole about his involvement in the terrorist group ETA.

Familia (MX) (Netflix Film)

As a family discusses the future of their idyllic olive farm over a meal, the complexity of their relationships emerges through laughs and confessions.

The Hills: Seasons 3-4

Yoh' Christmas (ZA) (Netflix Series)

Single, 30 and under pressure, Thando lies to her family that she has a boyfriend. Now she has 24 days to bring one home for Christmas. Can she do it?

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 12/14/23

The Hills: Seasons 1-2

