Today's your last chance to save on Bose's excellent headphones

Bose headphones are a good gift any time of the year, but if their high price has kept you away, Amazon and Walmart are still offering some excellent Bose deals. There is a catch, however. All of these Bose sales end today — December 3.
As part of the sale, you can get the Bose QC 35 II Headphones on sale for $279 at Amazon. (Walmart offers the same price). If you're looking for slightly cheaper Bose headphones, you can get the Bose QC 25 Headphones on sale for $129 at Amazon. In both cases, the headphones are at their all-time price low. Those aren't the only Bose headphones on sale. Here are some of the best Bose discounts you can take advantage of now.
- shop the entire Bose sale at Amazon
Bose Headphones on sale
Bose QC 35 II Headphones: was $349 now $279 @ Amazon
Act fast! Today is the last day you can get the excellent Bose QC 35 II wireless headphones on sale for $279. The Editor's Choice headphones are comfy to wear, provide excellent sound, and offer killer noise-cancelling technology. They're at an all-time price low. (They're also on sale at Walmart).View Deal
Bose SoundLink II: was $279 now $179 @ Amazon
The SoundLink II Headphones offer deep, immersive sound without breaking your budget. The wireless headphones offer up to 15 hours of playtime and are now $179. (They're also on sale at Walmart).View Deal
Bose QC 25 Headphones: was $177 now $129 @ Amazon
The Editor's Choice QC 25 provide excellent noise-cancellation along with rich audio in an attractive frame. Unlike the QC 35s, these headphones are wired. However, they're considerably cheaper and at an all-time price low. View Deal
Bose SoundSport Free Earbuds: was $199 now $169 @ Amazon
The Bose SoundSport Free wireless earbuds offer excellent audio in a sweat and weather resistant design (IPX4). These Editor's Choice wireless buds normally cost $199, however, they're now on sale for $169. (They're also on sale at Walmart).View Deal
Bose SoundSport Wireless: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon
Although we found them to be a bit bulky, the Bose SoundSport Wireless are reliable sports headphones that offer great sound under any condition. They're currently at their all-time price low. (They're also on sale at Walmart).View Deal
