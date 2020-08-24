Thunder vs Rockets live stream: How to watch Game 4 of the NBA playoffs online

Thunder vs Rockets start time, channel Thunder vs Rockets game 4 tips off at 4 p.m. ET today (Monday, Aug. 24) on TNT. The rest of the series games will be on TNT (and possibly other networks), full schedule below.

Ready to watch the Thunder vs Rockets live stream. Yes, game 4 is continuing the NBA playoffs series, which Houston currently leads 2-1. Tensions between the two teams should be high — not only do they have history, but the controversial officiating at the end of game 3 has the Rockets seeing red.

The Western Conference series already had a ton of intrigue. After being traded by Houston to Oklahoma City, star Chris Paul returned from injury to all-star level play. Entering the series, the teams were fairly evenly matched. The Rockets finished fourth in the Western Conference, with the Thunder right behind them as the No. 5 seed.

Houston sailed to an early 2-0 lead in the series and were looking like they might sweep OKC missing star Russell Westbrook due to injury. At the end of game 3, the Rockets were up two points. However, an inbounds tussle gave the Thunder possession of the ball and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropped in a three. The Rockets managed to tie the score, but Oklahoma City went on to win in overtime.

The refs acknowledged that they missed the call on the inbounds pass. If they'd hadn't, Houston would've retained possession and likely held on to win the game in regulation.

The Rockets will have a big chip on their shoulders going into today's match. Meanwhile, the Thunder hope to continue their momentum to even up the series.

So, here is everything you need to watch the Thunder vs Rockets live stream for game 4 — and for the rest of this Round 1 series as well.

How to avoid Thunder vs Rockets blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Thunder vs Rockets live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Thunder vs Rockets live streams in the US

In the U.S., viewers will watch Thunder vs Rockets game 4 today (Monday, August 24) at 4 p.m. ET on TNT. Other playoffs games will air on TNT and ESPN. We've got full series schedule, with start times and channels below.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can watch Thunder vs Rockets on Sling TV and sports fan favorite fuboTV.

They are two of the picks on our best streaming services list. ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $30. Other NBA 2020 Playoffs games will be on ABC, so pick Fubo for access to the broadcast channel (Sling doesn't have ABC).

Sling TV : You can get both TNT and ESPN in the Sling Orange package.

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial, and in addition to all three channels you'll need for this series, it's also got NBA TV (in the $5.99 fubo Extra add-on), which will have other playoff games.

Thunder vs Rockets live streams in the UK

British basketball fans will have to stay up late for most of the NBA playoffs, but they can catch the Thunder vs Rockets live stream at the reasonable hour of 9 p.m. BST. The game will air on Sky Sports, and those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., at £42.99 for the rest of the year and serves up all of the games with no blackouts.

Thunder vs Rockets live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can watch Thunder vs Rockets game 3 air on SN1, which can be added to your package if you don't have it already.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.

Thunder vs Rockets series schedule

(all times ET)

Game 1: Rockets 123, Thunder 108

Rockets 123, Thunder 108 Game 2: Rockets 111, Thunder 98

Rockets 111, Thunder 98 Game 3: Thunder 119, Rockets 107

Thunder 119, Rockets 107 Game 4: Mon, Aug 24, 4 p.m. ET, TNT

Mon, Aug 24, 4 p.m. ET, TNT Game 5: Wed, Aug 26, 6:30 p.m. ET, TBD

Wed, Aug 26, 6:30 p.m. ET, TBD *Game 6: Fri, Aug 28, TBD, TBD

Fri, Aug 28, TBD, TBD *Game 7: Sun, Aug 30, TBD, TBD

* = if necessary