The Google Pixel 6a's already on Amazon — but there's a catch

The Google Pixel 6a isn't quite here yet, but you can already see the unlocked handsets ready for sale on Amazon.

We already knew that Pixel 6a pre-orders begin on July 21 (this Thursday) but it's fun to see Amazon's already got its store page (opens in new tab) (as spotted by 9to5Google (opens in new tab)) prepared and live for potential customers to check out. However, you can't actually hit the buy button just yet. Currently, you can only sign up for updates, which will presumably notify you when pre-orders open and you can actually check out with a Pixel 6a.

(Image credit: Amazon)

The $449/£399 Pixel 6a is on offer from Amazon in the same three colors as the Google Store: Sage, Charcoal or Chalk. The page also gives a rundown on the feature highlights of the new handset, such as the new design, dual rear cameras with special features like Magic Eraser and Face Unblur, and the Google Tensor chip running Android 12.

There is actually an error on the Amazon page to watch out for though. At the bottom of the page where there's a comparison between the Pixel 6a, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, it says the Pixel 6a has wireless charging just like its more expensive siblings. Sadly that's not true. As confirmed on Google's own specs page (opens in new tab), the Pixel 6a only offers wired charging via its USB-C port.

We've yet to try out the Pixel 6a for ourselves, but given how much we liked the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 5a last year, it seems very likely that the new cheaper Pixel will get a spot on our best cheap phones list, and maybe even our best phones list for providing such good value. Make sure to check back in soon when the phone launches and we can give you our thoughts on it.