Sony's best wireless earbuds are now $62 off in this killer Black Friday deal

Audiophiles are spoiled for choice in terms of Black Friday deals this year, as well as Cyber Monday deals. But if you’re looking for a set of true wireless earphones, then one of our favourite pairs just hit its lowest price ever.

The Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds are on sale for just $168 at Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart. That’s a saving of $62 on their usual $230 price tag.

Sony WF-1000XM3: was $230 now $168 @ Amazon

Sony's true wireless earphones have won plaudits from audiophiles around the world for their excellent sound quality, strong battery life and incredible noise cancellation. These were already some of the best wireless earphones around at $230, but at $168 they're a killer bargain.View Deal

In our Sony WF-1000XM3 review we concluded: “It's a true wireless triumph that successfully combines stellar sonics with impressive noise cancellation. A plethora of features and solid battery life also elevate its status among the elite.” And, indeed, the earphones still sit on our best wireless earbuds list today.

Despite the slightly unwieldy name, the WF-1000XM3 earbuds have got critical acclaim around the world for their comfort, sound quality and battery life. The earbuds offer a deep, rich base and great tonal balance that lets them go toe to toe with any other set of true wireless earphones on the market.

You’ll get six hours to eight hours of battery life, depending on whether you have noise cancellation enabled, and the carry case can charge them a further three times before it needs a charge of its own.

On the subject of noise cancellation, this really is the WF-1000XM3’s trump card. While they’re not up to the standard you’d get from a set of over-ear headphones for obvious reasons, it’s impressive how much sound can be effectively blocked out. You won’t be hearing chatter in a train carriage with these in, which is pretty much ‘job done’ as far as I’m concerned.

All these strong recommendations were when the Sony WF-1000XM3 was at $230. At $168, they’re a no brainer – though if you do want to shop around, be sure to visit our round up of the best Black Friday headphone deals before you checkout.

