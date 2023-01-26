Samsung’s jaw-dropping 3D projection puts spotlight on Galaxy S23 Ultra’s cameras

Samsung’s latest Galaxy Unpacked teaser is turning heads in Milan. The company is promoting its upcoming Galaxy S23 phones with a cool 3D projection on the Samsung District building in the city.

The Galaxy S23 series is set to launch on February 1 and one of the big rumored upgrades for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra model is that it could get a 200MP camera. The Galaxy Unpacked invite and teasers all feature three spotlight rings that are reminiscent of the camera rings on the back of the Galaxy S series. And now, in a video the company showcases a sleek looking 3D video teaser that it projected onto its Samsung District (opens in new tab) building in Milan that further shows the company’s focus on photography with this year’s models.

The video shows three spotlights turning into camera lenses against the building. One camera lens looks to be bigger than the other two and this could be the 200MP camera that we get to see on the S23 Ultra.

In fact, Samsung announced its new ISOCELL HP2 sensor recently which could be the camera we see on the Ultra model.

There could also be a huge focus on astrophotography going by Samsung’s teasers. This is something that the company introduced with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra last year and could build on it with the S23 series.

The S22 Ultra came with a 10X zoom on the telephoto camera that goes till 100X digital zoom. The S23 Ultra is also rumored to get the same zoom capabilities but coupled with the 200MP camera, hopefully it will be sharper and more detailed.

The teaser projected on the building also shows a crisp rendering of the moon coming closer that could hint at the astrophotography prowess of the phone. The S22 Ultra required the use of Samsung’s Expert RAW app for space shots, which wasn’t installed by default and now we will have to see if it comes as part of the camera features on the S23 Ultra.

The Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus are also tipped to get 30X Space Zoom, which could also capture brilliant shots of the celestial objects.

The S23 Ultra may also improve on its predecessor’s night photography capabilities with a larger sensor. Samsung has teased this previously as well with the tagline “Epic nights are coming” that could well show that the company is ready to give the Pixel 7 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max a run for their money with low-light shots.

Not much is left to the imagination though since the S23 Ultra photos and video samples recently leaked. The video leak shows that the phone could capture 60 frames per second which results in very smooth action shots. The ISOCELL HP2 sensor is capable of 8K recording as well, at 30fps.

Other than the camera chops, the Samsung Galaxy S23 is also expected to get a custom version of the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and also could get increased display brightness , amongst other upgrades.

Through its marketing of the Galaxy Unpacked event, it is clear that Samsung’s focus is on the cameras this time though and we can’t wait to compare the 200MP against Apple and Google’s flagships.

We will see if the Galaxy S23 Ultra can actually deliver those star-studded cosmos photos seen in its promotions and also if it makes it to our best camera phones list. Until then, stay tuned to our Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra hubs for all the latest news on what to expect from the phones.