Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra leaked video samples look impressive

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra camera leak-a-thon continues to deliver, with 4K video clips being the latest samples to appear.

The videos embedded here come from the YouTube channel (opens in new tab) of Edwards Urbina (opens in new tab), a Nicaraguan guy who managed to get a hold of a Galaxy S23 Ultra early and has been posting camera samples for the past few days. Be warned, however, that Urbina's been regularly removing his posts (perhaps to avoid the wrath of Samsung), so if these videos are no longer present, that will be why.

This first one, of a monkey and its infant climbing along a telephone wire, is quite sharp even though the image seems to be zoomed in by a fair amount. It's certainly smooth though, thanks to the 60 frames-per-second capture speed.

It's a similar story with this image of a shallow river, and the trees below, except neither of these seem to be zoomed in.

All three of the videos are recorded in 4K at 60fps, something that the Galaxy S22 Ultra is already capable of. The S23 Ultra is rumored to be capable of 8K at 30fps though, which would be a boost from the S22 Ultra's 24fps limit at that resolution.

It's likely that these clips, even if they're shot at the same resolution and frame rate, are captured with a new camera sensor. The Galaxy S23 Ultra's headline upgrade is claimed to be a 200MP main camera sensor, which should make for incredibly detailed images and footage.

Unfortunately, there's no side-by-side comparison for these videos like Urbina did with his previous leaks. We're keen to find out how Samsung's latest device compares with its biggest Android rival, the Google Pixel 7 Pro, and also the iPhone 14 Pro Max which is currently the top of our best camera phones rankings.

Hopefully we'll get to make proper comparisons after Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1. That's the day it's strongly hinted that the Galaxy S23 series, including the Galaxy S23 Ultra, will be announced. No doubt Samsung will make a big deal of its new camera tech, but we're also looking forward to learning if the alleged custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and rumored pricing changes are true or not too.