All Samsung Galaxy S23 models tipped to get this display upgrade

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series may get a display brightness boost across the board, says leaker and journalist Roland Quandt (opens in new tab) of WinFuture.

As Quandt tells it, all three Galaxy S23 models are rated for 1,750 nits of brightness, which would be a chunky improvement over the Galaxy S22 series. In our testing, the brightest we measured for the current Samsung flagships' displays was 1,326 nits for the Galaxy S22 Plus.

A 1,750-nit max brightness would not only beat the current Galaxy S22 models but also the Google Pixel 7 Pro, our other top pick of the best Android phones, which managed 927 nits in testing. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro Max achieved 1,565 nits, laying down the benchmark that we hope Samsung will be trying to beat with the Galaxy S23 series.

Screen brightness can be an important spec to consider if you often use your phone outdoors or in brightly lit environments. So if Samsung is upgrading the brightness of its three new phones, it'll be a practical upgrade that could again cement its position as having the best smartphone screens in the business.

There aren't any other big display upgrades tipped for the Galaxy S23 series, but overall there are some key upgrades to keep an eye out for. We should be seeing a 200MP main camera on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, 12MP selfie cameras on all three S23 models, and a new custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset providing the brains.

The next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked presentation takes place a week today on February 1, and Samsung's been dropping not-so-subtle hints that a new phone's coming at this event. If the Galaxy S23 range is indeed on the way, listen out during the announcement to see if Roland Quandt got it right on the phones' max brightness, or if Samsung's phone displays will remain disappointingly un-upgraded.