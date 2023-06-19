Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra appear in leaked renders

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is slated to happen in late July in Seoul, but we may already have a good idea of what's coming thanks to a series of leaked renders originally published by Evan Blass.

The renders, showing the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and Galaxy Watch 6, can no longer be found on Blass' Twitter profile since the images were removed, seemingly under a DMCA claim from Samsung itself (which is why we've not included them here). Fortunately for us, these images can still be seen (at the time of writing) in a post by Fabrizio Degni.

The big new reveal from this leak is the Galaxy Tab S9 series of tablets, specifically the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. This is anticipated to be the second in Samsung's line of super-size tablets with incredible specs (and pricing to match) after the current Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, and should offer excellent performance and a redesigned body with official dust/water resistance ratings.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 makes an appearance too, in a fetching shade of cyan/aqua. The smaller of Samsung's expected two foldable phones has had official-looking renders leaked already, and it's good to see the two match. It backs up the presence of upgrades like an enlarged outer screen on the Z Flip 5, a feature that's been crying out for improvement since the original Z Flip.

The last headliner product visible in these promo shots is the Galaxy Watch 6, which also recently had press renders leaked. These and the new renders showing off the revised design with seemingly smaller bezels and a number of different-colored straps.

There are also renders of the larger Classic model that features a rotating bezel as well as extra screen space.

Interestingly, there are also some unidentified wireless earbuds in one of the images. It's possible that these are just there to illustrate the Galaxy ecosystem, and could explain why they blend into the background while the other devices are shown in fun colors. Equally, perhaps Samsung is bringing some new earbuds to the Unpacked show, perhaps successors to the Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro or even to older Samsung 'buds like the Galaxy Buds Plus or Galaxy Buds Live.

A notable omission

Surprisingly, there is no sign of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 in this latest collection of images, though we've already seen leaks before that give us a good idea of how it may look. And how it may look is quite similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, except with a new camera block design and a tighter-closing hinge.

Samsung's still not given a precise date for the next Galaxy Unpacked event, but based on what it's already said we're probably a little over a month out. That gives us time for more leaks for all of these devices to appear, but not too long to wait until everything's hopefully confirmed on stage.