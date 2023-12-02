Samsung Galaxy S24 leak reveals all — including the full design

Windows Report recently published leaked pictures and specs of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, confirming key details like the titanium frame and flatter screen. But it wasn’t just Samsung’s top-of-the-range model that was revealed, and the report also provided key details about the regular Galaxy S24 and its Plus variant.

First, as you can see from the header image, there’s not too much change on the design front. The triple-camera array is still arranged in a traffic light formation, with only the slightly lower positioning of the flash hinting that these are different phones. It looks maybe a touch flatter on the sides, but it’s hard to tell from just a single shot.

This picture showcases three of the four colors that Windows Report says that handset will arrive in: Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet and Amber Yellow. A fourth shade — Onyx Black — isn’t pictured, but it doesn’t take a great deal of imagination to picture how it’ll look.

On the inside, the changes generally appear relatively minor. Firstly, there’s the new chipset: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for the S24 Plus, and Exynos 2400 for the regular S24. We suspect the use of Exynos might only be for certain regions, however, especially as Windows Report is based in Romania where Samsung has historically skipped on Qualcomm.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 S24 S24 Plus Display 6.2-inch FHD+ with up to 120 Hz refresh rate 6.7-inch QHD+ with up to 120 Hz refresh rate Processor Exynos 2400 Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Battery 4000 mAh with Super Fast Charging 4900 mAh with Super Fast Charging 2.0 Main camera 12 MP (Ultra Wide) 50 MP (Wide) 10 MP (Tele photo with up to 3x optical zoom) 12 MP (Ultra Wide) 50 MP (Wide) 10 MP (Tele photo with up to 3x optical zoom) Selfie camera 12 MP 12 MP RAM 8 GB 12 GB Internal storage 128/256/512 GB 256/512 GB Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 7* (rumored)

While most specs — including the cameras — reportedly remain untouched, the S24 Plus is listed as getting three important upgrades, all of which we’ve heard before. The screen will be upgraded to a QHD+ panel, it’s getting an extra 4GB RAM by default and the battery will hit 4,900mAh. All of these close the gap between Plus and Ultra, though that may yet be reflected in the price.

Perhaps the most interesting thing in the report is the confirmation that the fancy AI features won’t simply be an S24 Ultra exclusive. Indeed, improved cooling is highlighted as a key upgrade for both models — with vapor chambers 1.5x and 1.6x bigger to cope with the added processing demand that artificial intelligence brings.

The report goes into a little more detail about the kind of AI tricks we can expect, with artificial intelligence powering “a variety of apps and features.” The already trailed translation app, for example, will support “over a dozen languages” and generative AI will “help edit and improve your photos”.

AI will also bring “enhanced search capabilities,” the report says. You’ll be able to highlight parts of an image and find additional info via Samsung’s AI.

While the internal specs of the two handsets appear far closer to their predecessors than the Ultra, you can make a case that Samsung doesn’t really need to change much. The Galaxy S23 family are amongst the best Android phones you can buy — perhaps a little AI magic is all their successors need to push them to the very top of the list.

We’ll find out next month when the S24 family is expected to launch at an event in San Jose.