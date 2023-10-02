Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Plus designs just leaked — and it's more of the same

With the year winding down, the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is quickly approaching. While Samsung's flagship phones usually land in February, the S24 line is tipped to arrive a full month earlier in January. And now, thanks to some new leaked renders, we have our most comprehensive look yet at the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Plus.

The latest comes from long-time render-smith Steve McFly, better known as "OnLeaks," who recently shared unofficial renders and specs of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with SmartPrix. You can see it bears a striking resemblance to its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, with the same quad-lens camera array, angular design, and S Pen slot placement. The similarities extend to specs as well, with the S24 Ultra tipped to pack a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen and 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging — the same we saw last year. However, one noticeable difference is the remarkable job Samsung's done chiseling down the bezel size, resulting in "one of the narrowest bezels seen on any smartphone," SmartPrix reports.

As for its dimensions, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra reportedly comes in at 162.3 x 79 x 8.7mm and 233g. That's slightly shorter than the S23 Ultra, at 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9mm, as well as a gram lighter. The weight difference could be attributed to Samsung's reported switch to a titanium frame, taking a page from Apple's design choice with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

(Image credit: Onleaks + GizNext)

On to the Galaxy S24 Plus, which OnLeaks also shared unofficial renders and details of, this time with GizNext. Again, you'd be forgiven for mistaking it for last year's Galaxy S23 Plus given their similarities. There are some notable updates though: The latest model sports a revamped frame with flatter sides and a slightly repositioned camera flash. Its 6.7-inch screen would also be an improvement on the 6.6-inch screen of its predecessor.

Based on the dimensions shared in this leak, the S24 Plus would be slightly taller but less wide compared to last year's model, measuring in at 158.5 x 75.9 x 7.75mm vs. 157.8 x 76.2 x 7.6mm.

Another leak from noted tipster Ice Universe largely echoes OnLeaks' intel, give or take a 0.1mm difference in some dimensions. Most noticeably, Ice Universe suggests the S24 Plus could upgrade to a larger 4,900mAh battery compared to the 4,700mAh one found on the S23 Plus. All three phones — the standard Galaxy S24, Plus and Ultra — will feature an enhanced peak screen brightness of 2,500 nits, the leaker added, which would put even the iPhone 15 line to shame with its 2,000 nits.

It's important to note that all of this remains conjecture for now until we hear more about Samsung's plans for its latest flagship smartphone series. But if these leaks turn out to be true, we could be in for a relatively minor, iterative upgrade with the S24 line. If you're thinking of upgrading your aging handset, be sure to check out our list of the best Android phones before you pull the trigger on a new one.