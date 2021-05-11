Samsung Galaxy Note 21 release isn't happening says leaker

The question of whether Samsung is going to release the Galaxy Note 21 this year still hasn't been answered. The company hasn't said anything definitive one way or the other, but a noted Samsung tipster is once again telling fans that the a follow up to the Galaxy Note 20 isn't happening.

Ice Universe has taken to Twitter to lament that Samsung's "most regrettable thing" in 2021 is going to be the lack of a Galaxy Note 21 release. This isn't the first time they've beaten that drum, saying as much back in January with another cryptic tweet.

Samsung's most regrettable thing in 2021 is not to release Galaxy Note21May 11, 2021 See more

Back in March, Bloomberg reported that Samsung was considering skipping the introduction of a new Galaxy Note, which was "geared toward streamlining its lineup."

The “Note series is positioned as a high-end model in our business portfolio,” said Samsung co-Chief Executive Officer Koh Dong-jin. “It could be a burden to unveil two flagship models in a year so it might be difficult to release Note model in 2H. The timing of Note model launch can be changed but we seek to release a Note model next year.”

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is the first handset in the S series line to be compatible with the stylus; meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is also rumored to offer S Pen support and even the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The Galaxy Note 21 may be dead, but that doesn't mean the Note series is going away entirely. At least not yet. In February, Samsung told T3 that it remains "committed to the Galaxy Note category."

Samsung may decided to launch a Galaxy Note 20 FE — a more affordable smartphone kitted out with the S Pen. Right now, the Galaxy Note 21 seems superfluous, but a cheaper handset that ships with the S Pen as one last hurrah to the series might be a good way to go out.