Quick! This Black Friday Chromebook deal gets you a $229 Lenovo Chromebook Duet

If you're looking for a Chromebook Black Friday deal, Lenovo is offering a healthy discount on its Chromebook Duet. Right now, you get $60 off the list price, knocking the Lenovo Chromebook Duet to $229. That's one of the cheapest prices we've seen for this model, and it's great value for a 10.1" laptop like this. The problem is, stock is limited, so it's already selling out.

You should take advantage of this Lenovo Chromebook deal now. There have been a whole bunch of Black Friday laptop deals this year, but this is one of the cheapest models you'll find. It has a 10.1-inch IPS touchscreen, 64GB of internal storage, and a front and rear camera for making calls and taking basic pictures.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet: was $299 now $229 @ Lenovo

You're saving $60 on this Chromebook Duet, with a 10.1" IPS touchscreen, 64GB of memory, and 4GB RAM. It isn't super powerful, but it'll happily run all your web apps, some games, video calls, and double-up as a very capable tablet. You also get 12 months of Google One thrown in.View Deal

The keyboard is detachable, and it has a nice kickstand for when you're using it as a laptop. For $229, you're getting a lot of quality tech here. However, if it isn't for you, we have a guide to all the Chromebook Black Friday deals.

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet makes our list of the best Chromebooks because it packs plenty of power for the price. That screen has a resolution of 1900x1200, so is above Full HD, and the Helio P60T Processor packs 8 cores and 8 threads, which is plenty of power for such a small laptop. You'll be able to stream a video at 1080p while browsing with a handful of other tabs, which is good for a Chromebook of this price. The base level 64GB version - which is the cheapest here - is enough storage for light usage, although if you plan on downloading a lot of files there are bigger storage options available.

Our Lenovo Chromebook Duet review praised the color reproduction of the screen, and the overall clarity of it. We were also pleased with the amount of power here too, considering it's a $230 Chromebook. The battery beats most tablets and Chromebooks of equivalent specs too. We tested it and got 12 hours and 47 mins of use with a single charge, which beats both the iPad (10 hrs 7 mins) and the Surface Go 2 (11 hrs 38 mins). The added keyboard and a 12 month subscription to Google One are handy extras too, making the $229 pricetag even more reasonable.

While this won't be enough for a full home-office set-up, it's one of the best Chromebooks for kids, so if you're buying a tablet for younger relatives this Holiday, it's an ideal gift.

