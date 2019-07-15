Prime Day Steal: Ring Video Doorbell Now Just $69 on Amazon

Our favorite video doorbells are on sale at Amazon for Prime Day, so now is your chance to get it at a greatly reduced price as long as you're a Prime member.

Ring Video Doorbell

The original Ring Video Doorbell gives you customizable motion zones and 720p video, and it can get its power from batteries or from your home's existing doorbell wires. Normally $99, the Ring has been marked down to $69.99 for Prime Day. And, it comes with an Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation), which is the best smart speaker value.

Ring Video Doorbell was $99 now just $69.99 @ Amazon

Our favorite budget video doorbell gives you 720p video, customizable motion zones and compatibility with Amazon Echo and other devices. And for nearly $30, it's even better.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell 2

If you want to step up to a camera with 1080p video, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 is on sale for $139 ($60 off), and also includes an Echo Dot. It can be installed using your current doorbell's wires, or run off battery power alone.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 was $199 now just $139.99 @ Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell Pro

Ring's top-end Video Doorbell Pro also has 1080p video, but offers customizable motion detection zones, and is smaller and slimmer than the company's other offerings. However, this doorbell requires a hardwired connection.

Ring's video doorbells are fully compatible with Works with Ring devices, such as a Schlage smart lock, as well as Amazon Echo and Fire TV devices.

One caveat: In order to view past recordings of Ring events, you'll need to subscribe to one of Ring's cloud storage plans, which start at $3 per month or $30 per year. Otherwise, you'll be limited to viewing live feeds from the doorbell, although of course you can view those from anywhere on your smartphone.