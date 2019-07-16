Prime Day Deal: Snag an Extra PS4 Controller for $20 Off

Whether you need an extra pad or two for multiplayer games or are noticing that your PS4 controller is all worn out, it never hurts to have an extra DualShock 4. And with just about every variation of Sony's controller available for up to $20 off for Amazon Prime Day, now's the perfect time to pull the trigger.

The DualShock 4 is currently available for $44 to $46 (depending on the model) for Amazon's big shopping blitz, down from its usual $64.99 asking price. This deal applies to a handful of variations of the DualShock 4, including the standard black as well as Midnight Blue, Magma Red, translucent Crystal, and shiny Gold.

Sony DualShock 4: was $64.99 now just $44.99 You can snag an extra PS4 controller in a myriad of slick colors for $20 off this Amazon Prime Day.

If you're looking for a pad to pass off to a friend for some heated Mortal Kombat 11 action or for blowing through the myriad of great split-screen PS4 games, now's the time to buy. The DualShock 4 also works well with most PC games.

If you're in the market for a new PS4 console, there's currently a solid PS4 Pro bundle available on Amazon that packs in God of War and Days Gone for $349. That's on top of essential games like Spider-Man and Assassin's Creed Odyssey being available for great prices.

Prime Day is still going strong through the end of July 16, so be sure to bookmark our best Prime Day PS4 deals hub for the latest savings.