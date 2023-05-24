Optus comes to the rescue for customers affected by Netflix’s password crackdown

Optus has announced that it is offering eligible customers the opportunity to sign up to Netflix for a three-month discounted subscription price through its SubHub feature. The news comes in the wake of the announcement that the Netflix password sharing crackdown is now hitting Australia.

Netflix’s three-month offer — which is only active for a limited time until June 30, 2023 — brings the cost of Standard Netflix subscription down to AU$8.50p/m (from AU$16.99p/m) or a Premium Netflix subscription, including 4K streaming, to AU$14.50p/m (from AU$22.99p/m). Following the three month period, the monthly cost of whichever Netflix subscription tier you choose will revert to its regular price.

Optus’ Netflix SubHub offer isn’t available on the Basic tier or Standard with Ads tier.

To sign up for the offer, Optus customers simply have to log into SubHub, where they will be presented with the option to add Netflix for the discounted price.

The offer is only available to eligible Optus customers through Optus SubHub, which are those who haven’t previously subscribed to Netflix through the feature. If you already subscribe to Netflix and you are an Optus customer, then you will be eligible to take advantage of the three-month offer, as long as you don’t pay via SubHub.

If you do choose to migrate your subscription to SubHub, you will keep your Netflix profile(s), viewing history and My List.

When the three-month offer expires and your plan reverts to its regular pricing, you can continue to make savings on a range of subscription services through SubHub, with the more you bundle together generating greater savings.

Optus to the rescue

Optus’ offer comes hot on the heels of Netflix announcing that it is now going to start cracking down on password sharing in Australia. The streaming giant first announced the move in 2022, with initial testing beginning in Latin America and Canada.

It says a Netflix account “is for use by one household” and anyone else who doesn’t live in said household, but wants to use the Netflix account associated with it, will need to pay an additional AU$7.99p/m to do so.

Alternatively, the original owner of the Netflix account can transfer another user’s profile — including their lists and recommendations — to a new membership that the other user pays for. It cites being able to further “invest heavily in a wide variety of new films and TV programmes,” as the reason for the move.