OnePlus 8T early Black Friday deal: Buy one, get another for 50% off

With Black Friday deals shifting into high gear, OnePlus has decided to hold a special "OnePlus Day" full of unique offers to mark the start of the peak shopping season. The highlight of this is a buy one, get one half price offer on the OnePlus 8T.

Bonus: you'll get a pair of OnePlus Buds as a gift.

See all the best early Black Friday deals now

Buy a OnePlus 8T, get another half price with free OnePlus Buds: $1,123 at OnePlus

If you want two high-quality modern Android flagships, this early Black Friday phone deal is worth a look. The OnePlus 8T features a 6.5-inch 120Hz display, super fast 65W charging and quad cameras. And you'll get free earbuds to boot.View Deal

The OnePlus 8T, which only debuted last month, is a very good flagship phone, and a member of our best Android phones list.

In our OnePlus 8T review, we were really impressed by this phone's crazy-fast 65W charging. This phone can charge from 0 to 55 percent battery capacity in a mere 15 minutes. In addition, the OxygenOS 11 operating system is one of the most attractive and enjoyable ways to experience Android, rivaling Google's own Pixel phones.

The OnePlus 8T also offers solid performance from its Snapdragon 865 chip and 12GB of RAM. However, the quad-camera system on this handset didn't offer the best image quality, and you don't get wireless charging.

As for the free gift, the OnePlus Buds are an effective pair of entry-level true-wireless earbuds. They're easy to set up with OnePlus phones, and will last you up to 30 hours of listening between the buds and the charging case's generous battery capacity.