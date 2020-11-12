Nike Black Friday deals 2020 — up to 50% off

From sneakers to hoodies, Nike Black Friday deals are bringing massive discounts to our favorite Nike gear. While Nike's official sale hasn't started yet, the retailer is offering a variety of preview deals that you can get now.

For instance, one of our favorite early Nike Black Friday deals takes up to 40% off sneakers, tech fleece, and more at the Nike Store. After discount, Nike deals start as low as $7. There are also plenty of other Nike deals to be had from retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Dick's Sporting Goods.

To help you find the best sales, we're rounding up today's best Nike Black Friday deals in one spot. Plus, make sure to check out our Black Friday deals guide for all the best holiday deals.

Nike Black Friday deals — best early sales

Nike sale: up to 50% off @ Nike

The Nike Store is offering one of the most aggressive pre Black Friday sales we've seen. Currently, the retailer is taking up to 50% off sale items via coupon code "SIGNIN". The sale includes sneakers, tech fleece, apparel, and backpacks. After discount, prices start as low as $7. For instance, you can get the Nike Therma Men's Training Hoodie (pictured) for $31.98 after coupon. But hurry, this sale is valid through November 13 only. View Deal

Nike Gym T-Shirt: was $30 now $20 @ Walmart

Whether you use it to lounge around the house or for your workout routine, Walmart has the Nike Athletic Wear Gym T-Shirt on sale for just $20. It's available in blue or orange and features the Nike swoosh logo. View Deal

Nike Heritage Backpack: was $35 now $29 @ Amazon

The Nike Heritage Backpack features padded shoulder straps and loads of storage space. It has an internal sleeve that can store up to a 15-inch laptop. Meanwhile, a zippered front pouch provides storage for small items.View Deal

Nike Men's Crew Socks: was $32 now $24 @ Amazon

Time to stock up on socks! Amazon has this 3-Pack of Nike Everyday Crew Sock on sale for $24.99. The socks are black with a white Nike logo. View Deal