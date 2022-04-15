Hurry! Xbox Series X is in stock right now at Newegg

Although we didn't see a lot of Xbox Series X restock this week, buying Microsoft's console is becoming easier. Restocks are lasting longer when they occur and in a few occasions we've even spotted refurbished consoles.

Currently, Newegg has new Xbox Series X bundles in stock from $561. These bundles are available to anyone for purchase.

Newegg Xbox Series X restock

Xbox Series X bundle: for $561 @ Newegg

Newegg has various Xbox Series X bundles available from $561. This bundle includes the console with controller, an additional Xbox Core Controller in Robot White and a 1-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership.

Xbox Series X bundle: for $566 @ Newegg

Newegg has various Xbox Series X bundles available for sale. This bundle includes the console with controller, an additional 20th anniversary Xbox controller, and a 1-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership.

Xbox Series X bundle: for $651 @ Newegg

Newegg has various Xbox Series X bundles available for sale. This bundle includes the console with controller, an additional Elite Wireless Series 2 controller, and a 1-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership.

Xbox Series X restock tracker — where to look