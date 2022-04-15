Hurry! Xbox Series X is in stock right now at Newegg

The bundles start at $561

Although we didn't see a lot of Xbox Series X restock this week, buying Microsoft's console is becoming easier. Restocks are lasting longer when they occur and in a few occasions we've even spotted refurbished consoles. 

Currently, Newegg has new Xbox Series X bundles in stock from $561. These bundles are available to anyone for purchase. 

Newegg has various Xbox Series X bundles available from $561. This bundle includes the console with controller, an additional Xbox Core Controller in Robot White and a 1-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership. 

Newegg has various Xbox Series X bundles available for sale. This bundle includes the console with controller, an additional 20th anniversary Xbox controller, and a 1-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership.

Newegg has various Xbox Series X bundles available for sale. This bundle includes the console with controller, an additional Elite Wireless Series 2 controller, and a 1-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership.

As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
