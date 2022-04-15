Hurry! Xbox Series X is in stock right now at Newegg

Although we didn't see a lot of Xbox Series X restock this week, buying Microsoft's console is becoming easier. Restocks are lasting longer when they occur and in a few occasions we've even spotted refurbished consoles.
Currently, Newegg has new Xbox Series X bundles in stock from $561. These bundles are available to anyone for purchase.
Newegg Xbox Series X restock
Xbox Series X bundle: for $561 @ Newegg
Newegg has various Xbox Series X bundles available from $561. This bundle includes the console with controller, an additional Xbox Core Controller in Robot White and a 1-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership.
Xbox Series X bundle: for $566 @ Newegg
Newegg has various Xbox Series X bundles available for sale. This bundle includes the console with controller, an additional 20th anniversary Xbox controller, and a 1-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership.
Xbox Series X bundle: for $651 @ Newegg
Newegg has various Xbox Series X bundles available for sale. This bundle includes the console with controller, an additional Elite Wireless Series 2 controller, and a 1-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership.
Xbox Series X restock tracker — where to look
- Best Buy: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S (last restock February 22)
- Walmart: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S (last restock April 5)
- Amazon: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S (last restock April 1)
- Dell: Xbox Series X (last restock January 20)
- Target: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S (last restock February 10)
- Microsoft: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S (last restock April 2)
- GameStop: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S (restock March 31)
- Newegg: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S (last restock April 15)
- Adorama: Xbox Series X & Xbox Series S bundles (last restock March 10)
- Lenovo: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S (last restock January 12)
- Costco: Xbox Series X (last restock March 3)
- BJ's: Xbox Series X (last restock July 8)
- Kohl's: Xbox Series X (last restock April 21)
- Antonline: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S (last restock April 1)
- Sam's Club: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S (last restock February 24)