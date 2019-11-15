What's new on Disney Plus? Originals release schedule

Disney Plus launched on Tuesday, Nov. 12, bringing hundreds of movies and shows, but we're already casting our eyes to the future, to see what Disney's got in store to keep things fresh.

Not only do we have the list of original shows that came out today (Nov. 15), we've also got the list for next Friday (Nov. 22). On top of that, Disney's already provided The Mandalorian's full release date schedule.

You'll notice most of these dates are Fridays, with one exception (a Wednesday when The Mandalorian comes out early to make room for the new Star Wars movie).

Wondering where the MCU shows are? Well, we've just got seasonal release dates for those. The first to drop will be The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (Fall 2020), followed by WandaVision (Spring 2021) and Loki (Spring 2021).

Day 1 originals list

The Mandalorian - Chapter 1

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 101 - “The Audition”

Lady and the Tramp (2019)

Noelle

Encore! - Episode 101 - “Annie”

Marvel’s Hero Project - Episode 101 - “Sensational Jordan”

The Imagineering Story - Part 1 - “The Happiest Place on Earth”

The World According to Jeff Goldblum - Episode 101 - “Sneakers”

Forky Asks A Question - “What is money?”

Purl (Pixar SparkShort)

Smash and Grab (Pixar SparkShort)

Float (Pixar SparkShort)

Kitbull (Pixar SparkShort)

Released today November 15

The Mandalorian - Chapter 2

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 102 - “The Audition”

Encore! - Episode 102 - “Beauty and the Beast”

Marvel’s Hero Project - Episode 102 - “Incredible Elijah”

The Imagineering Story - Part 2 - “What Would Walt Do?”

The World According to Jeff Goldblum - Episode 102 - “Ice Cream”

Forky Asks A Question - “What is a friend?”

November 22

The Mandalorian - Chapter 3

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 103 - “The Wonderstudies”

Encore! - Episode 103 - “Sound of Music”

Marvel’s Hero Project - Episode 103 - “Unstoppable Adonis”

The Imagineering Story - Part 3

The World According to Jeff Goldblum - Episode 103 - “Tattoos”

Forky Asks A Question - “What is art?”

November 29, 2019

The Mandalorian - Episode 4

December 6, 2019

The Mandalorian - Episode 5

December 13, 2019

The Mandalorian - Episode 6

December 18, 2019

The Mandalorian - Episode 7

December 27, 2019