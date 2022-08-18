Never Have I Ever season 4: Everything we know so far

Graduation is almost here on Never Have I Ever season 4. When Netflix's hit teen comedy returns for a final season, Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) will be embarking on her senior year. Who knows what kind of love triangles, squares or even hexagons she'll get into next?

Never Have I Ever, one of the best Netflix shows, follows the ups and downs of Devi's life following the death of her father. She has a somewhat contentious relationship with mother Nalini and is considered a loser at school. To address the latter issue, she pursues her crush, the handsome, popular Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet). Things get complicated when she also gets involved with academic rival Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison).

Season 3 sees Devi and Paxton officially become boyfriend-girlfriend — though Devi's lack of confidence soon spells doom for the couple. She ends up dating an Indian hottie, Des (Anirudh Pisharody), though that relationship also goes awry. By the end, Devi makes a momentous decision about her senior year.

Here's everything we know so far about Never Have I Ever season 4.

Netflix has not set a Never Have I Ever season 4 release date yet.

In March 2022, the streamer renewed the series for a fourth and final season. At the time, co-creators Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher said in a statement, "We can’t wait to reveal all the steamy romance and hilarious adventures we have in store for you. Thanks to all our fans for your support."

Kaling also told Entertainment Tonight (opens in new tab), "Four seasons for a high school show felt like it made sense. They can’t be in high school forever. We've seen those shows. Like, you've been in high school for 12 years. What is going on here? Also, the actors get older and it starts looking insane that a 34-year-old is playing a 15-year-old."

Filming has already wrapped on season 4, so it could theoretically roll out soon. Typically, the show's seasons have been released a little over a year apart. Our best guess is that Never Have I Ever season 4 premieres in fall 2023.

Never Have I Ever season 4 cast

The cast of Never Have I Ever is led by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar. In season 4, Devi will be a high school senior.

She will be joined by her family members: Poorna Jagannathan as Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar, her mother and a dermatologst; Richa Moorjani as Kamala Nandiwadal, her cousin and a graduate student; and Ranjita Chakravarty as Nirmala Vishwakumar, her paternal grandmother. Sendhil Ramamurthy is likely to return in flashbacks as Devi's father, Mohan Vishwakumar.

(Image credit: Netflix)

We should also see Devi's love interests, starting with Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall-Yoshida, Devi's ex-boyfriend. Even though Paxton has graduated and is attending Arizona State University, the show's producers have said he'll appear in season 4 (more on that later).

Also certain to return is Jaren Lewison as Ben Gross, Devi's former romantic interest and her chief academic rival.

Devi's friends will be in the mix: Ramona Young as Eleanor Wong; Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola Torres; and Megan Suri as Aneesa Qureshi.

Other cast members who may return include:

Niecy Nash as Dr. Jamie Ryan, Devi's therapist

Benjamin Norris as Trent Harrison, Eleanor's boyfriend and Paxton's best friend

Lily D. Moore as Rebecca Hall-Yoshida, Paxton's sister

Utkarsh Ambudkar as Mr. Manish Kulkarni, Devi's English teacher and Kamala's boyfriend

Jack Seavor McDonald as Eric Perkins, a student

Cocoa Brown as Principal Grubbs

Adam Shapiro as Mr. Lyle Shapiro, a history teacher

John McEnroe as himself, the narrator of Devi's thoughts

Andy Samberg as himself, the narrator of Ben's thoughts

Gigi Hadid as herself, the narrator for Paxton's thoughts

One love interest that won't come back around is Anirudh Pisharody as Des. He confirmed to People (opens in new tab) he won't return for the final season.

However, a fresh face will grace Sherman Oaks High. Love, Victor star Michael Cimino has been cast as Ethan, described as "a skater and new heartthrob." Nalini may also find some romance with a character named Andres next season, played by Ivan Hernandez (And Just Like That).

Never Have I Ever season 4 plot and season 3 ending, explained

Never Have I Ever season 4 will likely pick up at the start of Devi's senior year. In the season 3 finale, she attends the graduation of the class ahead of her, which includes Paxton and should've included Trent. However, Trent confesses to Eleanor that he failed his classes and is being held back. She is thrilled to have another year with him at school.

During the ceremony, Paxton makes a stirring speech which shows appreciation for Devi's tutoring and support. Later, she thanks him for helping her cope with her father's death. They part on friendly terms.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Meanwhile, Devi has been accepted into the prestigious Shrubland boarding school in Colorado. When she and Nalini visit the campus, Devi feels comfortable and excited. She decides to attend, then changes her mind. She wants to spend the time with her mother.

With a fresh outlook on her life, Devi surprise Ben at home. She hands over the "One Free Boink" card he jokingly gave her. They kiss as the door closes.

Season 4 will explore what happens after that moment. Do Devi and Ben actually have sex? Do they start a relationship? What about Paxton?

"The love triangle's not done ... In season 4, it continues onward. But I think the part that is done is seeing him as this unattainable dream of a hunk. He is no longer that, and they can be more like peers going forward." co-creator Lang Fisher

Well, never fear, Paxton fans — he won't disappear into Arizona. "The love triangle's not done," co-creator Lang Fisher told Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab). "In season 4, it continues onward. But I think the part that is done is seeing him as this unattainable dream of a hunk. He is no longer that, and they can be more like peers going forward."

As for Devi and Ben, Fisher told The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), "Whatever happens post-her showing up there will also be introducing complications into season 4."

(Image credit: Netflix)

The love triangle won't be the sole focus as the show prepares to end. "I think season four is about growing up and moving on," Fisher teased. "For these characters, it’s their senior year. Who do they want to be in the world? And I think it’s like them being slightly more grown-up versions of themselves and having this kind of big, epic senior year. Hopefully, we send people off into their future lives in a way that feels satisfying to our fans."

Of course, there are also threads to tie up. Nalini's romantic life will heat up again with the introduction of a new character, Andres. And Kamala and Manish may get more serious, with an engagement a possibility. Eleanor and Trent's tumultuous relationship will likely be tested again, while Fabiola and Aneesa have their own futures to contemplate.