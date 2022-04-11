NBA play-in tournament live streams 2022: Schedule, channels and everything you need to know

The NBA playoffs begin with the NBA play-in tournament's special flavor of sudden-death elimination. The 7th and 8th seeds in both the East and West are on the line, so who will make it out to the first round?

The teams with the most consensus among experts are the Nets, Hawks and Pelicans. While Brooklyn and Atlanta made it to the playoffs last year, the Pelicans didn't.

The Nets, even without Ben Simmons, are expected to win because the duo of Durant and Irving are the top two players that will be on the floor. Expect Brooklyn to advance to the 7th seed of the east by winning the Cavs vs Nets live stream.

Over in Atlanta, the human headache Trae Young is expected to triumph over LaMelo Ball. Experience is on Atlanta's side, as Young's crew have been here before. Ball? Well, this is his (and his teammates') first sip of playoff intensity. That said, Atlanta is not expected to make it in their second chance game either, as Cleveland is the favorite in that hypothetical.

The Clippers are expected to beat the Timberwolves, which would bring them to face the Grizzlies. The Timberwolves, though, should beat the Pelicans and then face the Suns.

How to watch NBA playoffs live streams from anywhere on Earth with a VPN

Having trouble actually getting ESPN or TNT? Even if you can't watch the NBA play-in tournament live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

(opens in new tab) We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries.

NBA play-in tournament live streams in the U.S.

The NBA play-in tournament live streams are going to be on TNT and ESPN, starting at 7 p.m. ET with Cleveland vs. Brooklyn at 7 p.m. ET — it's on TNT. The full schedule of games can be found below.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package? With the right pick from our best cable TV alternatives, you'll be able to watch all of these games. But for as much as we like FuboTV, it fails here without TNT, a must have for NBA fanatics.

Instead, you should get Sling TV. ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35, which is pretty low for live TV services (and the lowest rate for one with ESPN. Sling is a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs, as ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3. Sling Orange gets you TNT, ESPN, ESPN3, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

Sling and Fubo are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, and while Fubo has ABC (important later in the playoffs), the ESPN3 simulcasts mean you don't need Fubo. You could also pull down ABC with one of the best TV antennas.

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab): You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more. And you can save $10 on your first month!

NBA play-in tournament schedule

All times below are in ET.

Tuesday, April 13

7 p.m.: Cleveland vs. Brooklyn (TNT)

9:30 p.m.: LA Clippers vs. Minnesota (TNT)

Wednesday, April 13

7 p.m.: Hornets vs. Hawks (ESPN)

9:30 p.m.: San Antonio vs. New Orleans (ESPN)

Friday, April 15

TBA: Play-In Tournament Game 5 (ESPN)

TBA: Play-In Tournament Game 6 (TNT)

NBA Play-in Tournament live streams in the UK

British basketball fans' luck on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) gets better as all six NBA play-in tournament games will be on Sky. NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., as an alternative.

All times below are in BST.

Wednesday, April 13

12 a.m.: Cleveland vs. Brooklyn on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena

2:30 a.m.: LA Clippers vs. Minnesota on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena

Thursday, April 14

12 a.m.: Charlotte vs. Atlanta on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena

2:30 a.m.: San Antonio vs. New Orleans on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena

Saturday, April 16

12 a.m.: Play-In Tournament Game 5

2:30 a.m.: Play-In Tournament Game 6

NBA play-in tournament live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can catch some (but apparently not all) of the NBA play-in tournament games. Some will air on TSN and other on SportsNet, as detailed below. The final round of the tournament doesn't appear to be on these channels.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.

Tuesday, April 14

7 p.m.: Cleveland vs. Brooklyn on TSN1

9:30 p.m.: LA Clippers vs. Minnesota on TSN1

Wednesday, April 13

7 p.m.: Hornets vs. Hawks (TSN1)

9:30 p.m.: San Antonio vs. New Orleans (SN360, SN Now)

NBA play-in tournament live streams in Australia

It appears that (as was the case in previous years) Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) is your best bet for NBA basketball. Kayo should have the ESPN-hosted NBA play-in tournament games.

Kayo offers a 14-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to confirm they're actually showing the games. The Basic package costs $25 per month thereafter.

The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three simultaneous streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

The following times are for AEDT

Thursday, April 14

9 a.m.: Hornets vs. Hawks (Kayo)

11:30 a.m.: San Antonio vs. New Orleans (Kayo)

Saturday, April 16