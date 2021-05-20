Marveled out? Loki makes 30-second pitch for new Disney Plus series

So. Much. Mischief. Loki's done and seen a lot during his time in the MCU, and his standalone Disney Plus series hasn't even debuted yet. The Loki TV show is coming soon, though, and star Tom Hiddleston has provided a handy catch-up video recap that covers everything from Asgardian family drama in Thor to Thanos' snap in Avengers: Endgame. Whew!

Loki puts the spotlight on one of the best (and definitely snarkiest) characters from the Marvel franchise. The charming trickster has died a couple of times, but always manages to emerge unscathed.

Hiddleston barely draws breath as he whizzes through all of the events that has led Loki to Disney Plus. First, there was his jealous reaction to father Odin naming Thor as the future king. Later, Loki stole the Tesseract from S.H.I.E.L.D., resulting in the alien invasion of New York in the first Avengers film.

And that's just the first 10 seconds of the recap! Hiddleston speeds up to cover the introduction of sister Hela, Loki's at the hands of Thanos, the snap that wipes out half the universe and the Avengers' mission to save everybody. Oh, and then past-Loki steals the Tesseract (again) and now he's about to meet the time-traveling cops known as the TVA.

Seriously, what hasn't Loki done in the MCU?

Of course, the video just skims the surface, but it's great for jogging your memory.

Loki premieres June 9 and new episodes will be released on Wednesdays, not Fridays like WandaVision and Falcon and Winter Soldier.

The show also stars Owen Wilson as a TVA agent who recruits Loki to fix what his Tesseract theft has broken. The god of mischief can't escape facing his crimes against the timeline. He can assist in setting everything to rights — or be deleted from reality.

Loki is one of many Marvel projects coming out this year. It will be followed by Black Widow in July, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in September, The Eternals in November and Spider-Man: No Way Home in December. Plus, more shows are coming to Disney Plus in 2021, though they don't have release dates yet, including Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel.