Logitech's 3-in-1 wireless charger succeeds where Apple AirPower failed

The Logitech Powered 3-in-1 Dock may have neither a fancy name like the AirPower mat nor the minimalist design that Apple aspired to, but it works and that’s enough for me, thank you very much.

The wireless dock has three distinct areas to hold three of your devices: iPhone (provided is compatible), the AirPod‘s wireless charging case, and the Apple Watch.

In fact, the charger will work with any Qi-based standard device, whether it be Samsung, Motorola, Xiaomi or basically anything out there that has wireless charging capabilities.

Logitech claims that it has ”fine-tuned” for Apple devices from the iPhone 8 up. It also supports what the company calls “fast charging,” which is 7.5W, “exceeding the standard 5W other wireless chargers may deliver.” While it is true that 5W is the Qi standard, there are other wireless chargers that offer much more power, in the range of 20W to 30W. If you are looking for something that fast, the Logitech Powered 3-in-1 dock won’t cut it.

But if you are using Apple devices or don’t care about speed because you leave your devices drinking juice over night, the Logitech Powered 3-in-1 dock looks like the ticket especially for its design and its ability to charge all your iDevices at the same time.

Unplugged AirPower

That last part is the key here. This Logitech can accommodate one iPhone, one AirPods case, and one Apple Watch. Or two iPhones, one lying down on the mat and another standing up, and the Apple Watch.

That’s a lot more than what Apple achieved with the embarrassing failure of Apple AirPower. That wireless charger — theoretically capable of charging all your iDevices at the same time on a single flat mat — was announced in 2018. It suffered delay after delay until it was finally cancelled by Apple out of sheer frustration because it couldn’t get it to work, thanks to problems with the electronics. Physics, my friends, is a dependable but very unforgiving mistress.

Since it was cancelled, other devices with a similar multi-device wireless charging function arrived to the market, including the Mophie or the Belkin Boostup. The Logitech Powered 3-in-1 Dock, looks a lot better.

If, after seeing the Logitech Powered 3-in-1 Dock, you still want a simpler design than this, you may be in luck. The current rumor is that Apple is actually back at work on the AirPower project. At least according to a patent, which is a stretch but at least is something.