Prime Day Deals 2022 LIVE: Best day 2 sales now

The first 24 hours of Prime Day are behind us, but there are still plenty of new sales promised for today. In addition, many of yesterday's sales have carried over into today with offering price cuts on everything from AirPods to air fryers and from 4K TVs to smartphones.

Among our favorite deals so far are an Amazon 50-inch 4K Fire TV for just $99 — the lowest price ever for any TV of this size — plus Apple AirPods for $89 and the Apple Watch for $279, its lowest price ever. But you can browse all the deals for yourself here (opens in new tab).

Of course, we're well aware that inflation is causing households to tighten their budgets right now, so we're being extra critical about the Prime Day deals we highlight. For each deal we include here, we'll be comparing the current price with past values and will prioritize products we've reviewed or have personal experience of.

Whatever you're shopping for, there's likely a Prime Day deal for you, and we're here to make sure you don't overpay. Happy shopping!

Prime Day deals: Best sales right now