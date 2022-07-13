Live
Prime Day Deals 2022 LIVE: Best day 2 sales now
The best Prime Day deals live right now
By Louis Ramirez published
The first 24 hours of Prime Day are behind us, but there are still plenty of new sales promised for today. In addition, many of yesterday's sales have carried over into today with offering price cuts on everything from AirPods to air fryers and from 4K TVs to smartphones.
Among our favorite deals so far are an Amazon 50-inch 4K Fire TV for just $99 — the lowest price ever for any TV of this size — plus Apple AirPods for $89 and the Apple Watch for $279, its lowest price ever. But you can browse all the deals for yourself here (opens in new tab).
Of course, we're well aware that inflation is causing households to tighten their budgets right now, so we're being extra critical about the Prime Day deals we highlight. For each deal we include here, we'll be comparing the current price with past values and will prioritize products we've reviewed or have personal experience of.
Whatever you're shopping for, there's likely a Prime Day deal for you, and we're here to make sure you don't overpay. Happy shopping!
Prime Day deals: Best sales right now
- Apple Watch 7 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $279 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $24 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Asus Chromebook C223 11.6": was $249 now $133 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Echo Dot w/ bulb (4th Gen): was $49 now $19 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd gen): was $84 now $34 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Blink Outdoor w/ Free Blink Mini: was $134 now $59 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- AirPods Pro w/ MagSafe: was $249 now $169 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Hisense U6H 65" 4K ULED TV: was $899 now $549 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Unlocked Google Pixel 6 Pro (5G/128GB): was $899 now $699 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Prime Day Deals: Cheat sheet
- Alexa device sale: Alexa devices, Blink cameras from $19 (opens in new tab)
- Adidas: up to 55% off polo shirts, sneakers, jerseys, more (opens in new tab)
- Apple: iPad for $299, Apple Watch 7 for $279, more (opens in new tab)
- Back to school: Paw Patrol backpacks, highlighters, and more from $5 (opens in new tab)
- Chromebooks: HP, Lenovo, Acer up to 50% off (opens in new tab)
- Deep fryers: Cuisinart, Hamilton Beach, more from $31 (opens in new tab)
- Fitness: Puma, New Balance, Under Armour deals from $24 (opens in new tab)
- HDTVs: smart TVs from $89 (opens in new tab)
- Headphones: Sony, Bose, Anker deals from $10 (opens in new tab)
- Heating/cooling: fans and air conditioners from $12 (opens in new tab)
- Kitchen appliances: save on Ninja, Keurig, Instant Pot from $23 (opens in new tab)
- Laptops: save $200+ on MacBooks and Windows machines (opens in new tab)
- Luggage/travel: sets and accessories from from $8 (opens in new tab)
- OLED TVs: LG, Sony, Vizio deals from $796 (opens in new tab)
- PS5 games: deals from $19 (opens in new tab)
- Robot vacuums: iRobot, Shark, more from $129 (opens in new tab)
Eat all the French fries you could ever want, thanks to this Ninja Air Fryer. It uses up to 75% less fat than traditional fryers. Equipped with two baskets, it also lets you cook two different dishes at the same time, so that you won’t have to wait too long for your meals. It also has 6-in-1 programs including, Air Fry, Air Broil, Roast, Bake, Reheat, and Dehydrate. The Dual Zone technology also allows you to cook at different temperatures/timings and finish at the same time. Pass the ketchup!
Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Air Fryer: was $199 now $179 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Back to school season is now in full swing and if you're in need of new clothes for the upcoming school semester, Amazon is knocking up to 50% off select Adidas apparel. The sale includes sneakers, shorts, track pants, backpacks, and more. There are even some Adidas hoodies on sale for $32 (opens in new tab) (it's never too early to start your fall/winter shopping). Make sure to check out our back to school sales coverage for more sales.
Adidas summer sale: t-shirts, backpacks, more up to 50% off @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
If you missed it yesterday, Amazon still has the Apple Watch 7 on sale for just $279. That's $120 off and the lowest price ever for this excellent watch. Of all the Prime Day deals we've seen, this is the most shocking and possibly our favorite. Previously, the Apple Watch 7 had hit $309 (back in April), but we didn't think we'd see it at that price point again till the new Apple Watch 8's announcement. Leave it to Amazon to catch us off guard with this epic deal.
Apple Watch 7 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $279 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Planning a vacay this summer? Whether you're taking a weekend road trip or traveling cross country, Amazon is knocking up to 60% off select Samsonite luggage. The sale includes carry-on and luggage sets from Samsonite's Omni, Winfield, and Centric lineup. After discount, you can snag Samsonite's 20-inch carry-on for just $91, which is $118 off its usual price.
Samsonite sale: up to 60% off deals from $91 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Today is your last chance to get a free $10 credit from Amazon. You'll need to collect four digital "stamps" before you can get your Amazon credit, but they're simple enough to accomplish. The first stamp requires you to make at least a $5 purchase on a Prime-eligible item, the second stamp requires that you stream a show on Prime Video, the third stamp requires that you stream a song on Prime Music, and the last stamp asks you to borrow an eBook on Prime Reading.
This offer is good through July 13 and your $10 credit will last for 365 days! (If you're looking for more freebies, make sure to check out our story on how to get $260 in free Amazon credits).
Collect 4 stamps: free $10 credit @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Good morning, and welcome to our Prime Day deals 2022 live blog. We'll be bringing you the very best of Day 2 of Amazon's sales fest over the course of the next few hours, so bookmark this page and make sure you check back regularly to see what we've found.
Here's a Prime Day favorite. Right now, the Apple AirPods Pro are available for just $169 (opens in new tab). That's $79 below the usual price and their lowest price thus far in 2022. However, keep in mind they did hit $159 at Amazon last Black Friday. (And Costco had them on sale for $149 last year as well). That said, this is still an epic price cut and a solid deal.
Want to go cheaper still? The second-gen AirPods are available for just $89 (opens in new tab) — which is a record low!
Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $169 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
