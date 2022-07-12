LIVE: Best Prime Day 2022 TV deals now — OLED, QLED and more

Refresh

(Image credit: Samsung) Not interested in older models? There's a deal today on Samsung's The Frame (2022) QLED that's incredible considering how new this TV is. Available in five sizes (43", 50", 65", 75", 85"), the new version of The Frame trades out the reflective screen of the 2021 version for a new matte version that significantly reduces glare. It's also using a quantum dot filter for more vibrant colors, making it a great QLED TV deal, too. I had the chance to see The Frame in action a few months ago, and I came away very impressed. It's a huge step up in performance from a few years ago. It wasn't a TV I was often recommending to readers given its lack in performance, but this year I wholly recommend it for folks who want a TV to match their décor. Samsung The Frame (2022): was $1,083 now $847 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: LG) OK, so while that last OLED is a real showstopper at under a grand, it's not the only name in OLED TV deals this Amazon Prime Day. Another truly excellent option is the 65-inch LG C1 OLED, one of the best-selling TVs of last year, that's been marked down to just $1,599 after a $900 discount. Why this OLED? The C1 is the epitome of a price-to-performance TV. It has a 120Hz refresh rate with several HDMI 2.1 ports to connect your consoles. It's got an amazing processor to upscale HD video to 4K. It has a great smart platform, excellent smart home compatibility with both Alexa and Google Assistant and, of course, unbeatable contrast. It's the TV everyone wanted last year, and now it's one sale at a $900 discount. LG 65" C1 OLED 4K TV: was $2,499 now $1,599 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: TCL) Here's a bit of a curve ball. The best Amazon Prime Day TV deal under $500 isn't actually available on Amazon. It's at Best Buy (opens in new tab). For $499 right now, you can pick up a 70-inch TCL 4-Series Android TV that has an overall rating of 4.5 with over 400 reviews. The 4-Series is one of the best budget TVs and while it doesn't have the same specs as the pricier 6-Series and therefore won't be as appealing to gamers, it's a great screen if you want a home cinema. In terms of features, this one's rocking Android TV with Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in. That makes it easy to send content from your phone to the big screen, and you've got support for HDR thrown in there too. It's a little barebones compared to some other TVs, but at under $500, it's hard to find a bigger TV. TCL 70" 4-Series 4K Android TV: was $599 now $499 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Hisense) The one under $400 deal I'm digging is this one on the 50-inch Hisense U6F QLED TV (opens in new tab). Being a QLED TV, you can expect better color range and a higher peak brightness, plus like the other TVs I've mentioned so far, it features Amazon's Fire TV platform. Other niceties include support for the Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HDR10 Plus formats as well as a Full Array Local Dimming panel. Hisense 50" 4K ULED Fire TV: was $529 now $399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: amazon) Stepping up to a $300 price limit, I recommend this 55-inch Amazon Omni TV (opens in new tab). It's one of the TVs I have in my own home, and I'm pretty partial to it. While it has its limitations like a 60Hz native refresh rate, I find its colors and brightness are more than adequate for some of my favorite 4K HDR shows on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, plus I really dig that it comes with Alexa built-in. At just $299 after a $260 discount, it's very tough to beat. Amazon Omni Series 55" 4K TV: was $559 now $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)