Killer Lenovo laptop deal gets you AMD Ryzen 7 IdeaPad for just $599

Black Friday deals, along with Cyber Monday deals, have arrived and bring with them some big tech bargains, especially for laptops.

If you were hoping for a killer Black Friday laptop deal, now's your chance, as the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 is on sale for $599at Walmart. It's down from $799, meaning this deal gets you a $200 discount.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 14" Laptop: was $799 now $599 @ Walmart

The 14-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 5 laptop is light and sturdy, with great performance and a comfortable keyboard. It's great for students and office professionals alike, with plenty of ports, 256GB SSD hard-drive, and fast AMD Ryzen 7 4700U eight-core processor matched with 8GB of RAM.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14": was $299 now $119 @ Best Buy

If you want an even cheaper Lenovo laptop, then this 14-inch IdeaPad 1 comes with an AMD Radeon A6 chip with integrated Radeon graphics, 4GB of RAM, and a 64GB eMMC Flash Memory. This makes it an ideal laptop for students. View Deal

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 14-inch model responds to an important niche: budget-conscious students and office professionals that want portability, speed and all-day battery-life without spending a fortune.

The IdeaPad 5 feels good in the hands: it's just heavy enough to feel sturdy, without weighing down a backpack or suitcase. And the 14-inch display is large and bright enough for editing documents and presentations, browsing the web, and watching Netflix.

On the inside, you've got a Ryzen 7 4700U processor that promises to deliver a smooth and snappy experience. It can handle multitasking and even light photo editing as well. Finally, you can count on a very comfortable 10 hour plus battery life to get you through a full day of studying or work.

So if you're after a good laptop deal, this one from Walmart is not to be missed. Check out our round up of Walmart Black Friday deals for more bargains from the U.S. retailer.

