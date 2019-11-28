Killer iPhone 11 deal takes $450 off for Black Friday

Want a new iPhone but don't want to pay full price? Black Friday deals have got you covered. Walmart is offering up to $450 in eGift cards when you upgrade to a new iPhone on an AT&T or Verizon installment plan.
The deal ends at 6 p.m. EST on Thursday (Nov. 28), but if you miss the window on Walmart Black Friday deals, Cyber Monday will see the same promotion return.
How much your gift card is depends on which iPhone you buy. Upgrading to an iPhone 11, 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max will get you $300, an iPhone XR $400 and an iPhone XS $450. Once you activate your phone, you'll receive the digital gift card in your inbox within 24 hours.
You can't use the gift card to buy the iPhone, but you can use it to scoop up Walmart's other Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals.
You can also find these deals in stores Nov. 28-Dec. 1, but who wants to leave the house if you don't have to?
