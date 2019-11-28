Killer iPhone 11 deal takes $450 off for Black Friday

Want a new iPhone but don't want to pay full price? Black Friday deals have got you covered. Walmart is offering up to $450 in eGift cards when you upgrade to a new iPhone on an AT&T or Verizon installment plan.

The deal ends at 6 p.m. EST on Thursday (Nov. 28), but if you miss the window on Walmart Black Friday deals, Cyber Monday will see the same promotion return.

How much your gift card is depends on which iPhone you buy. Upgrading to an iPhone 11, 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max will get you $300, an iPhone XR $400 and an iPhone XS $450. Once you activate your phone, you'll receive the digital gift card in your inbox within 24 hours.

You can't use the gift card to buy the iPhone, but you can use it to scoop up Walmart's other Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals.

iPhone 11 Pro: Receive $300 eGift card @ Walmart

If you upgrade to an iPhone 11 Pro on AT&T or Verizon, Walmart is offering a $300 eGift card upon activation.

View Deal

iPhone 11 Pro Max: Receive $300 eGift card @ Walmart

The iPhone 11 Pro Max is the priciest iPhone you can buy, but Walmart's $300 gift card makes the high cost easier to swallow.View Deal

iPhone XS: Receive $450 eGift card with activation @ Walmart Upgrading to an iPhone XS on an AT&T or Verizon plan will get you a $450 eGift card that Walmart will email you within 24 hours of activation.View Deal

You can also find these deals in stores Nov. 28-Dec. 1, but who wants to leave the house if you don't have to?