iPhone 11 Release Date Accidentally Revealed (Report)

The iPhone 11 is due to make its first public appearance soon, even if we’re all secretly more interested in next year’s model . The exact date of the new iPhone’s launch is obviously not confirmed yet, but thanks to a slip of the tongue, we may have the answer.

The information comes from a story on Mac Otakara (via Forbes ), a Japanese site. The source is Ken Miyauchi, the president of SoftBank Corp, the mobile carrier arm of the international tech conglomerate SoftBank Group.

During an earnings announcement on August 6, Miyauchi was asked about how SoftBank Corp planned to deal with the upcoming launch of the iPhone 11. In his answer, Miyauchi referenced a new telecoms business law in Japan, which comes into effect on October 1, saying that the company would have to wait 10 days before it could start selling the iPhone to Japanese customers.

A quick bit of math based on those 10 days means that Miyauchi was likely referring to September 20 as the iPhone 11’s launch day. While he was quick to walk back his comment ( which you can see on SoftBank’s own recording of the meeting ), there was no denying what he meant with his initial statement.

There is historical precedent for iPhones launching at this point in September. Previous generations have been released between September 16 and September 25, meaning that the 20th (a Friday) would make a lot of sense.

It’s been previously estimated that Apple’s event, which will launch the iPhone 11 and likely the Apple Watch 5, will happen on September 10 . This too is based on previous years’ announcements, which have tended to happen during the second week of September.