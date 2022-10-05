Inflation-relief checks go to California residents this week — what to know

The first phase of California’s state inflation-relief payments, the Middle Class Tax Refund, will begin on Friday, October 7th.

The state is sending payments out in phases depending on how each payment will be received, either through direct deposit or debit card. Form of payment is determined by how you received your 2020 tax refund. If you received it in the form of a direct deposit, then you’ll receive your inflation-relief payment in the same way.

This first phase of payments on Friday will be sent to those who qualified for the Golden State Stimulus payments and are also receiving payment in the form of a direct deposit. These payments will continue from October 7th through October 25th, so keep an eye out for this deposit in the following weeks.

Remaining residents who didn’t qualify for the Golden State Stimulus payments will still receive payment in the form of a direct deposit. Those individuals can expect to receive payment from October 28 to November 14.

If you will be receiving the Middle Class Tax Refund in the form of a debit card, on the other hand, you can expect to receive payments starting on the 25th of this month. All other debit cards will be sent by January 15th, 2023.

Here’s an overview of which dates payments will be sent out to varying recipients.

Middle Class Tax Refund payments Payment Date Payment Type Recipients Oct. 7 – Oct. 25, 2022 Direct deposit Received Golden State Stimulus (I or II) by direct deposit Oct. 28 – Nov. 14, 2022 Direct deposit Received 2020 state tax refund by direct deposit, but didn’t get GSS Oct. 25 – Dec. 10, 2022 Debit card Received Golden State Stimulus by debit card By Jan. 15, 2023 Debit card Taxpayers who don’t fall into above categories

Payments will be between $200 and $1,050, depending on income.

Individual filers without dependents who had a gross annual income in 2020 of $75,000 or less will receive $350. Those with an income between $75,000 and $125,000 will receive $250, while those making $125,001 to $250,000 will receive $200.

Those with dependents are also eligible for extra money. More information can be found here.

Individual Filers 2020 Gross Annual Income Payment Amount Payment Amount with at least 1 dependent $75,000 or less $350 $700 $75,000 - $125,000 $250 $500 $125,001 - $250,000 $200 $400

For joint tax filers, if your gross annual income in 2020 was $150,000 or less you'll receive $700. Those with an income between $150,001 to $250,000 will receive $500, while anyone making $250,001 to $500,000 will receive $400.

Joint Filers 2020 Gross Annual Income Payment Amount Payment Amount with at least 1 dependent $150,000 or less $700 $1,050 $150,001 - $250,000 $500 $750 $250,001 $400 $600

Not a California resident? Check here (opens in new tab) to see if you're state is issuing an inflation-relief check as well.