You could get an inflation-relief stimulus check if you live in one of these states — see if you qualify

To help their residents fight inflation, 17 states have announced approval of inflation-relief payments. Funding will derive mostly from budget surpluses and are typically sent to those who filed tax returns in 2020 or 2021.

However, each state’s eligibility requirements, amounts, and date of payment differs. Most states will let you track the status of your rebate or determine if you’re eligible, along with additional information on their state revenue websites. Keep reading to determine if and when you’ll get your benefits.

California

California will send out its inflation-relief payments in phases. The first phase is for those who received Golden State Stimulus payments and will receive their check by direct deposit. These recipients will receive payments from October 7 through October 25th. From October 28 to November 14th, all other eligible recipients will receive payment via direct deposit.

Those who do not have direct deposit set up, but received Golden State Stimulus payments, can expect debit cards to be sent between Oct. 25 and Dec 10th. All other debit cards will be sent January 15th, 2023.

Payments will be between $200 and $1,050, depending on income.

Individual filers without dependents who had a gross annual income in 2020 of $75,000 or less will receive $350. Those with an income between $75,000 and $125,000 will receive $250, while those making $125,001 to $250,000 will receive $200.

For joint tax filers, if your gross annual income in 2020 was $150,000 or less you'll receive $700. Those with an income between $150,001 to $250,000 will receive $500, while anyone making $250,001 to $500,000 will receive $400.

Extra money is awarded for those with dependents.

Colorado

Colorado residents of at least 18 years of age as of Dec. 31, 2021 who were Colorado residents for all of 2021, and who filed a 2021 Colorado tax return will be eligible to receive the inflation-relief check of $750, or $1,500 for married couples. Checks should be received by September 30th.

Delaware

To help residents of Delaware combat climbing prices, an inflation-relief check has been issued for all who filed their 2021 Delaware income taxes who are 18 or older. Each person is eligible to receive $300. Payments started in May 2022, but you can check your payment status online if you have not received one yet.

Florida

From July 25th to Aug 7th, Florida sent inflation relief checks to those who participated in the Guardian Assistance Program and the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, as well as foster parents, relative and nonrelative caregivers. In an effort to support low-income families, each was sent $450.

Georgia

Georgia residents who filed taxes in both 2020 and 2021 are eligible for inflation relief checks. These checks were sent out beginning in May and should have been received by the end of August. Checks were $250 for single filers, $375 for heads of household, and $500 for those filing jointly.

Hawaii

$300 inflation-relief checks per person were announced for taxpayers who earn less than $100,000 a year or couples earning less than $200,000. For those making more than this amount, tax refunds will be $100 per person. Funds have been sent by September 12th.

Idaho

Idaho announced $500 million in income tax rebates for residents who were full time residents and filed taxes for 2020 and 2021. Individual filers will receive $300, and joint filers will receive $600, or if greater, 10% of income taxes paid for 2020. Residents will need to file 2020 and 2021 individual income tax returns by December 31, 2022 to be eligible.

Payments will begin to be processed starting in late September, with funds being sent via direct deposit first followed by mailed checks shortly after. Payments will be processed throughout 2022 and early 2023.

Illinois

If you were an Illinois resident in 2021, you’ll receive a $50 rebate. Couples who filed jointly will receive $100. Eligibility is determined if your adjusted gross income on your 2021 taxes was under $400,000 when filed jointly, or under $200,000 if filed individually. Dependents will also receive $100 each, up to a maximum of 3 or $300.

You’ll also be eligible for another rebate of up to $300 if you own a home in Illinois and make less than $250,000, or $500,000 if you filed your taxes jointly. Checks started going out September 12th, but it will take time for all to be distributed.

Indiana

Earlier this year, Indiana announced that qualifying taxpayers for 2020 would receive rebates of $125. Direct deposits began in May, but the state announced another round of rebates in August that would be added on to these payments. This additional rebate would award another $200 for single filers and $400 for joint filers. Mailed checks for both payments are set to be sent out in October.

Maine

Starting in June, Maine began sending out inflation-relief checks of $850. To qualify you’ll have until Oct. 31 to file tax returns in order to receive a payment. You’ll need to have filed a 2021 income tax return as a full time Maine resident, as well as earn less than $100,000 for single filers, $150,000 for head of household, or $200,000 for joint filers. Claimed dependents will not be eligible.

Massachusetts

While not yet finalized, Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker announced tax rebate checks for residents. Estimates state that those who filed a 2021 tax return by Oct, 17th 2022 will be eligible for 13% of their 2021 income tax liability. More details will come out as this is finalized in October with funds being sent in November.

New Jersey

Rebates for property taxes and rents have been announced in New Jersey, through the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR). Homeowners who earn $150,000 or less will qualify for $1,500.

Homeowners whose income is between $150,000 and $200,000 will receive an additional $1,000 in property tax rebates. Renters, on the other hand, will receive $450 checks if their income is below $150,000. Payments have not been sent but will be distributed no later than May 2023.

New Mexico

In July, New Mexico sent out tax rebates for those who filed a 2021 New Mexico tax return. It issued $500 to couples filing jointly, heads of household, and surviving spouses earning less than $150,000. Those filing as single with income below $75,000 can expect to receive $250.

However, New Mexico also issued another tax rebate, which was split into two payments. The first payments were distributed in May and June, and the second in August. This rebate issued $1000 to couples filing jointly, heads of household, and surviving spouses, while $500 was sent to single taxpayers.

New York

In order to help low income residents, lawmakers in New York have issued stimulus checks of $270 to those who qualify for the Empire State Child Credit or the Earned Income Credit on on their 2021 state tax return. These will be sent out by the end of October.

Additionally, at the end of August, tax rebates of up to $150 were announced for eligible homeowners. To be eligible, residents must have had an annual income of up to $250,000 for the 2020 tax year.

Pennsylvania

Currently, Gov. Tom Wolfe is pushing for another stimulus payment to be sent out to residents. He’s planning to use COVID - 19 relief money to send $2,000 checks to those who earn less than $80,000 a year.

Additionally, homeowners 65 and older, along with widows/widowers of at least 50 years of age, and individuals with disabilities who are 18 or older will be eligible for a rebate of a maximum of $650. Individuals will need to register for Pennsylvania’s Property Tax Rent/Rebate program by Dec. 31, 2022.

South Carolina

The South Carolina Department of Revenue is offering relief for those who file a 2021 income tax return by October 17, 2022. The amount received by eligible residents will be determined by their Individual Income Tax Liability, with a cap of $700. However, this will not be finalized until after Oct. 17.

Funds should be received by Dec. 31, 2022.

Virginia

Virginia is sending out relief payments for residents who have a tax liability in 2021. Individuals filing solely are eligible to receive $250, while couples filing jointly will receive a rebate of $500. To qualify, tax returns will need to be filed by Nov. 1st. For those who file by July 1, checks or deposits should be received by Oct. 31, and those who file later will receive checks within four months of the date they file.