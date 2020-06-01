Hurry! MacBook Pro 2020 just hit its lowest price ever

If you were hoping for a price drop on the MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020), we have good news. Apple's latest powerful notebook just hit an all-time low price.

Right now, you can snag the 2020 MacBook Pro for $1,099 at Best Buy. It's normally priced at $1,299, and this $200 off offer marks it down to its lowest price yet. That price is also cheaper than Apple sells it for, and one of the best MacBook deals we've seen all season.

MacBook Pro 13" 2020 (i5): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Best Buy

The base model MacBook Pro with Touch Bar has a 13-inch Retina display, Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and Touch ID. Plus, it's bundled with a free 6-month subscription of Webroot Internet Security (a $30 value), 4 free months of Apple Music (a $40 value), and a free month of iCloud storage for new subscribers.View Deal

If you're a power user, the MacBook Pro is one of the best laptops to buy.

This model on sale packs a 13-inch Retina display, 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, Touch Bar and Touch ID.

In our MacBook Pro 2020 review, we loved its vibrant, colorful display and fantastic Magic Keyboard. We gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and awarded it Editor's choice for its great performance and over 10 hour long battery life.

The new MacBook Pro sports an all aluminum build and retains the elegant, familiar appeal of its predecessor. Just about the only difference is that the uncomfortable Butterfly keyboard is now replaced with a new Magic Keyboard.

At 3.1 pounds and 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches in dimensions, the new MacBook Pro is heavier than its competitors. The HP Spectre x360 (2.7 pounds, 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches) and Dell XPS 13 (2.8 pounds, 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches) are a good deal lighter.

In our lab, the MacBook Pro's 10th Gen Intel Core i5 chip didn't disappoint. It scored 4,399 on the Geekbench 5.0 overall performance test. It blew past the 4,171 premium laptop average and beat the HP Spectre's Core i7-1065G7 CPU, which scored 4,074.

Connectivity-wise Apple outfitted the MacBook Pro with two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a headset jack. The 10th Gen Intel Core i7-charged MacBook Pro which is on sale for $2,199 ($200 off) includes four ports.

So if you’re looking for a laptop that’s more powerful than the MacBook Air but nearly as portable, the new MacBook Pro fits the bill.