Hurry! Killer iPhone deal at Verizon knocks 50% off iPhone 12 Pro Max

We've been tracking iPhone deals year-round, and while there have been plenty of head-turning deals, one carrier is saving the best for last.

For a limited time, Verizon is taking 50% off select iPhones. The sale includes something for every budget with discounts on the the iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone XR. There are different ways to save — whether you're new to Verizon or an existing member, so here's a rundown of the iPhone deals currently available.

iPhone 12 Pro Max: 50% off @ Verizon

The iPhone 12 Pro Max delivers the best cameras on any phone. Plus, you get a stellar display and unbeatable performance. Verizon is offering a BOGO promo (when purchased via 24-month contract + Unlimited plan) or $440 off with trade-in + an extra $250 off when you switch to Verizon. The phone features a 6.7-inch Super Retina OLED display, 5G connectivity, Dolby Vision HDR video, three rear cameras, A14 Bionic CPU, and a LiDAR scanner for night mode portraits. View Deal

iPhone 11 Pro: $500 off w/ new line @ Verizon

Take a generous $500 off the iPhone 11 Pro when you open a new line on Verizon or get an extra $250 off along with Stream TV and 5G access at no extra cost when you switch to Verizon. The Editor's Choice iPhone 11 Pro sports a 5.8-inch OLED XDR display, A13 Bionic CPU, and triple 12MP ultra wide, wide, and telephoto cameras. View Deal

iPhone 11: 50% off w/ new line @ Verizon

It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the iPhone 11 is still a very capable smartphone — and an even better value. Open a new line to get 50% off the iPhone 11 or switch to Verizon to get an extra $250 off along with Stream TV and 5G access at no extra cost. It features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, dual rear cameras, and an A13 Bionic CPU. View Deal