Hurry! HP Chromebook 14 now just $129 in epic Black Friday laptop deal

We've found Black Friday laptop deals that range from "OK" to "wow!" and this definitely falls in the latter camp.
If you're looking for a great cheap laptop deal, right now you can get the HP Chromebook 14 at Best Buy for just $129. That's a savings of $170 and $164 cheaper than what Amazon is offering for the same system.
- Best Black Friday deals right now
HP 14" Touchscreen Chromebook: was $299 now $129 @ Best Buy
You want a big-screen Chromebook, and you don't want to cheap out and skip the touchscreen either, for all those Android apps? Best Buy and HP have you covered with $170 off the HP 14-inch Chromebook. It's got a Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of flash memory, the standard specs for a Chromebook.View Deal
The HP 14-inch Touchscreen Chromebook has a 1366 x 768-pixel display that offers touch support, a key feature for using Android apps on a Chromebook. We wish it were Full HD, but at this price, we're more than able to accept it.
Powering the Chromebook 14 is an Intel Celeron N3350 processor and 4GB of RAM, with 32GB of eMMC storage. On a Chromebook, that's going to prove solid for the standards: web surfing, checking and writing email, running a few Android apps and browsing Facebook and Instagram.
It's also got four USB ports, with two USB 3.1 Type-C ports (the reversible kind) and a pair of USB 3.0 Type-A ports (the standard kind). They're split between the left and right sides, so you get one of each on the left and right. The right side also has a headphone jack and memory card reader.
Be sure to check all of the best Black Friday Chromebook deals for great savings on all the major brands and our main Black Friday deals hub for more discounts on laptops, TVs, headphones and more.
Shop more Black Friday sales
- Amazon Black Friday sales: save on Fire TVs, Lego, Fitbit
- Adidas: up to 80% off hoodies, sneakers @ Amazon
- AirPods Pro: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
- Vizio 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $899 @ Best Buy
- Alienware: up to $730 off gaming rigs
- Apple Watch SE: was $279 now $229 @ Amazon
- Best Buy: smart TVs as low as $79
- Chewy: up to 50% off pet supplies
- Cleaning supplies: spend $40, get $10 off @ Amazon
- Dell: laptop deals from $349
- Fitbit sale: up to $50 off @ Amazon (today only!)
- HP sale: up to 60% off all laptops
- Lego: spend $50, get $10 off @ Amazon
- Microsoft: up to $900 off Surface, Xbox, more
- Mixbook: 50% off all photo books via "REVHLDY20"
- Nintendo Switch w/ Mario Kart: $299 @ Best Buy
- PS5 console: check stock @ Amazon
- Purple: up to $400 off mattress + bundle @ Purple
- Roku sale: 4K streamers from $24 @ Amazon
- Sony PS5: sign-ups available @ Amazon
- Verizon: free iPhone 12 w/ Unlimited
- Video games: buy 3 for the price of 2 @ Amazon
- Walmart: big-screen TVs, laptops, more from $278