Hurry! HP Chromebook 14 now just $129 in epic Black Friday laptop deal

We've found Black Friday laptop deals that range from "OK" to "wow!" and this definitely falls in the latter camp.

If you're looking for a great cheap laptop deal, right now you can get the HP Chromebook 14 at Best Buy for just $129. That's a savings of $170 and $164 cheaper than what Amazon is offering for the same system.

HP 14" Touchscreen Chromebook: was $299 now $129 @ Best Buy

You want a big-screen Chromebook, and you don't want to cheap out and skip the touchscreen either, for all those Android apps? Best Buy and HP have you covered with $170 off the HP 14-inch Chromebook. It's got a Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of flash memory, the standard specs for a Chromebook.View Deal

The HP 14-inch Touchscreen Chromebook has a 1366 x 768-pixel display that offers touch support, a key feature for using Android apps on a Chromebook. We wish it were Full HD, but at this price, we're more than able to accept it.

Powering the Chromebook 14 is an Intel Celeron N3350 processor and 4GB of RAM, with 32GB of eMMC storage. On a Chromebook, that's going to prove solid for the standards: web surfing, checking and writing email, running a few Android apps and browsing Facebook and Instagram.

It's also got four USB ports, with two USB 3.1 Type-C ports (the reversible kind) and a pair of USB 3.0 Type-A ports (the standard kind). They're split between the left and right sides, so you get one of each on the left and right. The right side also has a headphone jack and memory card reader.

