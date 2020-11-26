Hurry! Walmart's best Black Friday laptop deal is right here

While technically tomorrow is the big day itself, there’s no shortage of solid Black Friday deals around, and Cyber Monday deals are incoming. And this one is especially interesting if you’re shopping for cheap laptop, giving you a lot more bang for your buck than you’d normally expect at this price.

For example, this 14.1-inch Gateway laptop is on sale for $399 at Walmart and offers a decent amount of power despite its small chassis. Normally selling for $699, you can save a hefty $300 in this deal.

Black Friday laptop deal

Gateway GWTN14-1-4RG: was $699 now $399 @ Walmart

Small but mighty, the 14-inch Gateway GWTN14-1RG offers a surprising amount of power given its small size. With a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM and 256GB of storage, this little laptop is a great Black Friday laptop deal. View Deal

While it’s not exactly a gaming powerhouse, Gateway has made a decent machine for basic web browsing, YouTube watching and getting work down. Powered by the 10th gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor, the laptop has a generous 16GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, which should make it feel snappy enough in day-to-day use. A built-in fingerprint reader offers extra peace of mind, too.

So, how slim is “ultra slim?” Pretty compact, all things considered. It’s just 0.8 inches thick, 13.1 inches wide and 8.9 inches tall. That compact form factor tips the scales at just 3.5 pounds, meaning it won’t weigh down a backpack too much.

While you can get the laptop in traditional black, Gateway has a few more options for those who want a splash of color in their lives. Honestly, the ‘rose gold’ shade is a bit too much from pictures, but I’m quite a fan of the muted green and electric blue color schemes.

Of course, you’re not short of choice when it comes to Black Friday laptop deals, so check out our roundup more more deals.

Shop more Black Friday sales