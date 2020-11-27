Hurry! Dell XPS 13 slashed to just $649 in this killer Black Friday deal

Black Friday laptop deals such as this are what we’re all waiting for. Dell has an outstanding offer that sees the hugely popular XPS 13 drop to the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

That means the XPS 13 is on sale for just $649.99. This excellent laptop usually costs $849.99, so you’re saving $200 if you take the plunge with one of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far today.

Dell XPS 13: was $849 now $649 @ Dell

Save $200 and get your hands on the excellent XPS 13 for just $649 at Dell. Perfect for work or play, this iteration has 8GB of RAM, a 13.3-inch FHD display, and a 10th Gen Intel Core i3-10110U processor. Move fast before it sells out.View Deal

With this version of the XPS 13 you get a 13.3-inch FHD display, a 10th-generation Intel Core i3-10110U processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB solid-state drive. So for a super low price you’re getting a laptop that has all the specs to handle pretty much any everyday workload.

As our own Dell XPS 13 review noted, the Dell XPS 13 is slim and light, but can be relied upon to deliver a great performance. The InfinityEdge display, HD webcam, and overall quality of the laptop, means it's an excellent machine for home workers and for casual users. This is not a deal you want to let slip you by.

And if you want to weigh up all the sales and discounts that are coming this way, definitely check out our Cyber Monday deals page as and when you can.

Shop more Black Friday sales